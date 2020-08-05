Inside the Seams
If Post-Season Started Today: Rockies and Expansion Cousin Miami Would be 2-3 Seeds

Tracy Ringolsby

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, the Rockies and three other teams created out of expansion could be among the eight NL qualifiers -- the Rockies and Miami, born of expansion 1993, and the Nationals and Padres, products of expansion 1969. Houston (1962) would be the only AL expansion entry.

The Rockies are a half-game back of the Cubs for the top spot in the So if the post-season started today. ...AL, with the Marlins between the Rockies and Dodgers as the No. 3 seed for hosting the four first-round games in the NL.

Listen In: Tom Verducci Is a Believer in a Yankee-Dodger World Series

Tom Verducci doesn't believe "anything can happen" in a 60-game season. He sees the same old giants back in the World Series -- recent history, however, says that means the Yankees will be World Champions.

Tracy Ringolsby

4x4: Nolan Arenado Takes Another Step Up The Ladder of Rockies All-Time HR Kings

Nolan Arenado is on a pace to become the Rockies biggest run producer in franchise history -- if he stays

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Kemp Is In A Comfort Zone at Coors Field -- Regardless of the Uniform He's Wearing

Rockies needed a right-handed threat, and when Kemp was available in July it was a no-brainer to sign him

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black, Arenado and Gonzalez on Rockies Series-Opening Win Against Giants

Arenado delivers first home run of season, Gonzalez hits rough spot in third inning of first appearance in a 2020 game

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black Looks for Way to Revamp Bullpen

Wade Davis on injured list; Scott Oberg likely out for season

Tracy Ringolsby

Giants Arrive at Coors Field, Looking to Continue Surprising Start

Giants are undergoing a major makeover with the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy and hiring of one-time Rockies outfielder Gabe Kapler

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Says: Rockies Have Used Fewest Pitchers Among the 30 Teams

Chi Chi Gonzalez becomes fifth Rockies pitcher to start a game Monday night against the Giants

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black on Rockies Going 3-for-3 in Season Series

Rockies take 2-of-3 from Padres in first home series of the season.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Daniel Murphy On Success Against Padres

Murphy enjoyed 22nd 4-hit game of his career in Rockies Sunday victory vs. Padres

Tracy Ringolsby