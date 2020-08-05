If Post-Season Started Today: Rockies and Expansion Cousin Miami Would be 2-3 Seeds

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, the Rockies and three other teams created out of expansion could be among the eight NL qualifiers -- the Rockies and Miami, born of expansion 1993, and the Nationals and Padres, products of expansion 1969. Houston (1962) would be the only AL expansion entry.

The Rockies are a half-game back of the Cubs for the top spot in the So if the post-season started today. ...AL, with the Marlins between the Rockies and Dodgers as the No. 3 seed for hosting the four first-round games in the NL.