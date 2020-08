While the Brewers are 10-11 they would be the No. 6 seed among the eight NL teams that would qualify for the post-season based on the standings on Wednesday morning. The Brewers are the second-place team in the NL Central.

Because the first-place and second-place teams in each division are seeded before the two remaining teams, the Brewers get the edge of No. 7 Arizona (13-10) and No. 8 San Diego (13-12).