If Post-Season Started Today: Rockies Would Be No. 2 Seed in NL, Cubs No. 1

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, not only would the Rockies be one of the 16 participants, but they would actually host the three-game first round.

With a 6-1 victory against the Padres on Saturday night the Rockies moved to first-place in the NL West, and the Padres dropped to third-place. The Dodgers are in second place in the Division and the Giants in fourth place.

The Padres and Giants would have the best records after the three division champions and three second-place teams are seeded, which means the two NL West teams would fill the final two spots in the playoff bracket, which would mean four of the five NL West teams would advance.

So if the post-season started today. ...