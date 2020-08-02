Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

If Post-Season Started Today: Rockies Would Be No. 2 Seed in NL, Cubs No. 1

Tracy Ringolsby

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, not only would the Rockies be one of the 16 participants, but they would actually host the three-game first round.

With a 6-1 victory against the Padres on Saturday night the Rockies moved to first-place in the NL West, and the Padres dropped to third-place. The Dodgers are in second place in the Division and the Giants in fourth place.

The Padres and Giants would have the best records after the three division champions and three second-place teams are seeded, which means the two NL West teams would fill the final two spots in the playoff bracket, which would mean four of the five NL West teams would advance.

So if the post-season started today. ...

wildcard
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Rockies Saturday Post-Game, Kyle Freeland, Bud Black, Matt Kemp and Nolan Arenado

The Rockies put on a strong effort against the Padres on Saturday night. Listen in to the post-game discussions. They start with Kyle Freeland. Click to 8:45 for manager Bud Black, then 18:45 for Matt Kemp and finally 30 minute mark for Nolan Arenado.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Ryan McMahon Take the Questions In Pre-Game Media Session

Black says Davis is down for Saturday's game; Oberg won't step immediately into late-inning duty.

Tracy Ringolsby

Wade Davis Knows: There's No In-Between for a Closer

Wade Davis came into 2020 looking to rebound from struggles of a year ago -- the search conitnues

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Listen In: Bud Black, Jon Gray and Trevor Story discuss Friday's ninth-inning loss to the Padres

It was one of those good nights gone bad for the Rockies in the homestand opener against San Diego

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Is Baseball Better Off Cancelling the Season or Play It Out?

Baseball hit hard in opening week by teams developing COVID-19 issues

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tom Verducci on COVID-19 Throwing Baseball a Curve

Post-season participants could wind up being decided by winning percentage because cancellations will create different game totals for teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Friday Pre-Game Session With Arenado, Story, Blackmon and Freeland

Rockies players are confident that their 4-1 road trip is an indication of what's to come, not a fluke.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Discusses Rockies Commitment to Playing Safe

ESPN reports MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has told the players the game could shut down if the players don't do a better job of self-managing.

Tracy Ringolsby

From Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. Padres Can Light Up Coors Field Scoreboard

Rockies pitching staff off to best start in franchise history. Can it maintain at Coors Field?

Tracy Ringolsby