The Rockies are clinging to the No. 4 slot in the NL West, holding a half-game lead on the No. 8 seed D-Backs, and are just four percentage points ahead of the No. 7 seed Padres. The Dodgers are not only in first place in the NL West, but also in the NL, claiming the No. 1 seed with a one-game lead on the Cubs, and 3 1/2 games on the NL East-leading Braves.