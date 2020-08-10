Inside the Seams
If the Post-Season Started Today: A's Taking Charge in AL

Tracy Ringolsby

After opening the season winning two of three games at Texas, the Rockies swept a two-game series in Oakland before coming to Coors Field for their home opener.

Must have been a wake up call for the A's. They lost their next game -- against the Mariners -- but have won nine in a row since, moving to the top spot in the American League post-season races.

The Rockies are the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Cubs, and just ahead of the Marlins.

Listen In: German Marquez Struggles in 1st; Big Hit Missing

Rockies come off road trip 4-2, have won all six series -- four on the road.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Jeff Hoffman Talks About Accepting Bullpen Role

Hoffman pitched three strong innings in relief during Saturday night's 1-hit effort at Seattle.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Drew Butera Sunday Pregame Discussion Castellani's Debut

Castellani worked four no-hit innings in combined one-hit effort by Rockies at Seattle

Tracy Ringolsby

4 x 4: Castellani Has Night to Remember in Seattle

Castellani became the third pitcher in Rockies history to allow two or fewer hits in his MLB debut

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Ryan Castellani on Big League Debut, Black Impressed, Ditto Blackmon

Ryan Castellani talks about the feeling from his four hitless innings against the Mariners in MLB debut

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Versatile Hampson Discusses Adding Outfield Duties to Middle Infield Play

Hampson has speed to be an impact leadoff hitter, which is where Black had him again on Saturday night in Seattle.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Saturday Pre-Game, Dropping Dahl Down in Lineup and More

Black looking forward to Castellani's big-league debut Saturday night in place of injured Chi Chi Gonzalez.

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Right-hander Castellani's Old Tricks Earn Him a New Opportunity -- in the Big Leagues.

Castellani makes his MLB debut Saturday night at Seattle, replacing injured Chi Chi Gonzalez in the Rockies rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

4 X 4: Blackmon Rockin' and Rollin', Offense In Gear

Don't look now, but Rockies 10-3 record matches Cubs for the best in the MLB for team with a full schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black; RHP Antonio Senzatela and OF Charlie Blackmon

Senzatela dominating on mound, Rockies offense comes up big and team claims win in series opener at Seattle

Tracy Ringolsby