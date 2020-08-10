If the Post-Season Started Today: A's Taking Charge in AL

After opening the season winning two of three games at Texas, the Rockies swept a two-game series in Oakland before coming to Coors Field for their home opener.

Must have been a wake up call for the A's. They lost their next game -- against the Mariners -- but have won nine in a row since, moving to the top spot in the American League post-season races.

The Rockies are the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Cubs, and just ahead of the Marlins.