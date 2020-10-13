Is Paul Goldschmidt baseball's smartest baserunner?

There is no doubt that Goldschmidt’s intentions were to disrupt the throwing lane between Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and catcher Jacob Stallings. Goldschmidt had a good read where Hayes fielded the ball- not far from third base. By taking the path to the plate the way he did, he put a great deal of pressure on Hayes.

In the game of baseball, as in all major sports, coaches instruct their players to take what the defense gives them. Conversely, it would be a good idea for defensive players to take what the offense gives them. Let’s look at the following play.

The Cardinals and Pirates played two games on Sept. 18 at PNC. Because the nightcap was a makeup game of Aug. 12 scheduled for St. Louis, the Cardinals were the home team and batted last.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Redbirds had runners on second and third and one out when Tyler O’Neill hit a ground ball to Pirates’ third baseman Ke’ Bryan Hayes. Paul Goldschmidt, the runner on third, broke for the plate. Instead of remaining in foul territory in his sprint to the plate as most runners do, he moved over into fair territory and got in the throwing lane of Hayes to catcher Jacob Stallings.

Hayes’ throw got by Stallings and Goldschmidt scored easily to make the score 3-2 in a game the Cardinals won, 7-2. Hayes was charged with an error.

The question is, did Goldschmidt run out of the baseline? Did he interfere with Stallings?

Look and see:

https://youtu.be/TcuxYzgHzts