It's Over Before It's Over for D-Backs, Pirates, Red Sox, Rangers

Major League Baseball heads into the final week of its abbreviated season on Monday with seven of the 16 post-season slots already filled.

The Dodgers are a win away from cliching No. 1 seed in NL. There is, however, a logjam in the bid for the eighth slot in the NL with the Reds, Giants and Brewers all sitting at .500.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks, Pirates, Red Sox and Rangers have all been eliminated from the post-season battle.