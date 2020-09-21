SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

It's Over Before It's Over for D-Backs, Pirates, Red Sox, Rangers

Tracy Ringolsby

Major League Baseball heads into the final week of its abbreviated season on Monday with seven of the 16 post-season slots already filled. 

The Dodgers are a win away from cliching No. 1 seed in NL. There is, however, a logjam in the bid for the eighth slot in the NL with the Reds, Giants and Brewers all sitting at .500.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks, Pirates, Red Sox and Rangers have all been eliminated from the post-season battle. 

wildcard
results
schedule
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Looking to Hang on In Bid for NL Post-Season Slot

Giants have their remaining games at home -- Padres follow Rockies into Oracle Park for the weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black On the Week Ahead

Rockies salvage final game of weekend series with Dodgers, head into final eight games of regular season three games out of post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Padres Clinch Post-Season Slot -- 6th in Franchise's 52 Years

Padres have opened up the checkbook in recent seasons, looking for the impact pieces missing from the roster

Tracy Ringolsby

Black, Díaz, Fuentes and Senzatela post-game following 6-3 victory over Dodgers

Rockies hold off Dodgers thanks to another strong effort from Antonio Senzatela, and a one-pitch save from Mychal Givens.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Black Sees Pieces In Place for Foundation of the Rockies Future

Season hasn't been what Rockies expected but there are signs of a positive future.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Chi Chi Gonzalez Looking to Reaffirm His Stature After Injury-Plagued Season

Gonzalez has role with Rockies as a starter or out of the bullpen.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: AJ Ramos, Healthy and Happy to be With Rockies

Former All-Star reliever AJ Ramos went through a three-year battle to get back to the big leagues, and it finally paid off

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Sees Step Forward for Chi Chi Gonzalez

The middle-inning relievers again undo the Rockies in their matchup with the Dodgers

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Ron Gardenhire Battle with Cancer Leads to Early Departure as Tigers Manager

Ron Gardenhire won championships in time as Twins manager, worked to put rebuild grounderwork in during days with Tigers

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Justin Verlander Headed to Tommy John Surgery

Justin Verlander is determined to return after Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him in 2021 -- and given his track record who can doubt him?

Tracy Ringolsby