It's Over Before It's Over: Rockies Eliminated

A season that began with hope is ending in disappointment for the Rockies. After opening the season by winning 11 of 14 games, the Rockies managed only 14 victories in their next 44 games.

Their early dreams of winning a division title -- or at least advancing to the post-season -- has become a nightmarish thought that they have to win one of two remaining games in Arizona in order to avoid finishing in last place in the NL West.

They go into Saturday with a 25-33 record, one game ahead of Arizona, which is 24-34.

The good news is the Rockies top two pitchers are scheduled to start the final two games of the season -- German Marquez on Saturday and Kyle Freeland on Sunday.