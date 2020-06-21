Inside the Seams
John Hickey Offers Another Look at Frank Robinson, Who "Always Kept His Head Up"

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of John Hickey/Athletics for http://si.com/mlb/athletics

Yesterday, on Juneteenth, we wrote about Curt Flood, who lost his battle for free agency in the U.S. Supreme Court, although his loss led to all Major League Baseball players playing in a sport that accepted free agency just half a decade later.

As our old pal Tracy Ringolsby at https://www.si.com/mlb/rockies/ who, in a deep dive Friday into black managers in the Major Leagues, pointed out, Flood’s wasn’t the only downer Juneteenth day on record.

Frank Robinson, who played in the same outfield as Flood at McClymonds High in Oakland, was the first black MLB manager to be fired. It happened on Juneteenth, 1977.

The firing was all but inevitable, because, as the saying goes, managers are hired to be fired, and Robinson was the first black big-league manager hired when he joined the Indians in 1975 while he was still playing at the end of a Hall of Fame career, having morphed from an outfielder to a DH.

As an aside, I’ve often thought that the McClymonds High outfield in 1953, the year Robinson was a senior, might have been the best prep outfield in history. Robinson went on to a Hall of Fame career, including 586 homers. Flood was a three-time All-Star, a two-time World Series ring winner and a seven-time Gold Glove winner. And the third outfielder was Vada Pinson, who’d play in four All-Star Games, captured a Gold Glove and was owner of four 200-hit seasons.

For the rest of the story from John Hickey click:

https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics/news/even-after-getting-fired-as-a-manager-frank-robinson-always-kept-his-head-up

