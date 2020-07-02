July 2, 1963: Hall of Famers Marichal and Spahn Faced Off for 16 Innings

Underscoring just how the game has changed, it was on July 2, 1963 that right-hander Juan Marichal of the Giants and lefty Warren Spahn of the Braves matched up and both pitched complete games in the Giants 1-0, 16-inning victory at Candelstick Park.

That's right, the two Hall of Famers both went the distance, and it was the Giants Hall of Famer, outfielder Willie Mays, who provided the walk-off home run, leading off the bottom of the 16th.

Oh, how times have changed. There has not been a starting pitcher work more than nine innings in a game since Cliff Lee went 10 innings for Cleveland in an April 18, 2012 game at San Francisco. The Giants won 1-0 in 11 innings.

A year ago, Lucas Giotto of the White Sox and Shane Bieber of the Indians tied for the MLB lead with three complete games, working nine innings each time.

In their careers, Spahn pitched more than nine innings 23 times, and Marchial went more than nine innings 15.

They both had lengthy careers, and they are both in the Hall of Fame.