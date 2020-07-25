July 24, 1978: Billy Martin's 1st of 5 Managerials Stints with the Yankees Ends

Technically, Billy I, as Billy Martin's initial mangerial tour with the Yankees became known as, ended on this date in 1978. Technically, Martin resigned, and was replaced by Bob Lemon.

Truth be known, even though the Yankees were 52-42 at the time, Martin resigned, and cited medical reasons, before the anticipated firing by George Steinbrenner on grounds of insubordination.

Why resign? Because resigning for medical reasons meant Martin would be paid for the remainder of his contract. Being fired on grounds of insubordination would have given Steinbrenner the opportunity to terminate the contract early.

Problems were surfacing with Martin, who, among other things, found out that Steinbrenner had talked with White Sox owner Bill Veeck about a managerial swap -- Martin to the White Sox for Bob Lemon.

And then there was a confrontation with Reggie Jackson, stemming from the 10th inning of a July 17 game against Kansas City when Thurman Munson led off the bottom of the 10th with a walk. Martin called for a bunt from Jackson. Jackson swung away. Martin removed the bunt call after that pitch, but Jackson bunted two balls foul and a strikeout was registered.

Lemon did guide the Yankees to a 48-20 record and a world championship, but things weren't going as well as Steinbrenner wanted so 68 games into the 1979 season, Lemon was fired, and Martin returned. Martin took the Yankees to a 52-42 record the rest of the way, and then, in 1979, his Yankee tenure ended again, 95 games into the season.

Martin went on to manage the Oakland A's during the 1980-82 seasons, and then he returned to the Yankees for three more one-year managerial terms -- 1983, 1985 and 1988.