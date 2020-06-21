June 21, 2009: La Russa Became 3rd Manager in MLB History with 2,500 Wins

At the age of 34, Tony La Russa was hired for his first big-league managerial job, taking over the Chicago White Sox for the final 54 games of the 1979 season. Thirty-three years later, LaRussa filled out his final lineup card.

It was on June 21, 2009 that La Russa won the 2,500th game of his career, only the third manager to reach that level at the time. LaRussa, who began his career managing the White Sox and then the A's, was filling out the lineup card for the St. Louis Cardinals at that point.

La Russa, who played for the Triple-A Denver Bears in 1975, ranks third on the all-time managerial win list with 2,728, trailing only Connie Mack (3731-3948 in 53 seasons) and John McGraw (2,763-1,948 in 33 seasons). The only other manager with 2,500 career wins is Bobby Cox, who in a 29-year managerial career went 2,504-2,001.

He managed a team to four 100-win seasons, and 12 seasons of at least 90 wins. By comparsion, in the Rockies 27 years of existence they have never won 100 games, and have won as many as 90 games only three times.

The Rockies were 92-70 in 2009, 91-72 in 2018 and 90-73 in 2007.

LaRussa, who managed 5,097 games, and Mack, who managed 7,755 games are the only men to managed more than 4,800 big-league games.