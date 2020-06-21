Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

June 21, 2009: La Russa Became 3rd Manager in MLB History with 2,500 Wins

Tracy Ringolsby

At the age of 34, Tony La Russa was hired for his first big-league managerial job, taking over the Chicago White Sox for the final 54 games of the 1979 season. Thirty-three years later, LaRussa filled out his final lineup card.

It was on June 21, 2009 that La Russa won the 2,500th game of his career, only the third manager to reach that level at the time. LaRussa, who began his career managing the White Sox and then the A's, was filling out the lineup card for the St. Louis Cardinals at that point.

La Russa, who played for the Triple-A Denver Bears in 1975, ranks third on the all-time managerial win list with 2,728, trailing only Connie Mack (3731-3948 in 53 seasons) and John McGraw (2,763-1,948 in 33 seasons). The only other manager with 2,500 career wins is Bobby Cox, who in a 29-year managerial career went 2,504-2,001.

He managed a team to four 100-win seasons, and 12 seasons of at least 90 wins. By comparsion, in the Rockies 27 years of existence they have never won 100 games, and have won as many as 90 games only three times.

The Rockies were 92-70 in 2009, 91-72 in 2018 and 90-73 in 2007.

LaRussa, who managed 5,097 games, and Mack, who managed 7,755 games are the only men to managed more than 4,800 big-league games.

managerswl
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Father's Way: 256 Sons of Big League Players Also Made It To The Show

16 former big league players have two sons who have followed them to MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

John Hickey Offers Another Look at Frank Robinson, Who "Always Kept His Head Up"

Robinson was always looking ahead, not moaning about what happened, but anxious for what will happen

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: A Managerial Firing Triple Header Came to an End June 20, 2008

Rockies have fired 4 managers in franchise history -- June 18-20, 2008 Mariners, Mets and Blue Jays fired 3 in 3 days

Tracy Ringolsby

Ask the Rules Guy: Chris Welsh's Broadcaster Rules Challenge #4

Former MLB players Chris Welsh, Bronson Arroyo and Jeff Francoeur along with umpire Jim Reynolds provide insight to the rules of the game.

Tracy Ringolsby

Juneteenth 1977: Frank Robinson, Baseball's 1st African-American Manager, Was Fired

Robinson rebounded from the dismissal in Cleveland and wound up managing 16 years in MLB -- the most among 16 African-Americans who have managed in the big leagues

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball America Gives Solid Endorsement to Rockies Draft

Baseball America: Rockies got a steal with Zac Veen as ninth pick in 1st round

Tracy Ringolsby

Sports Are Back, Now With Computer Generated Fans!

Soccer has returned to action and while fans are not allowed to attend the games yet, the leagues have found another way to make money: computer generated fans, sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Tracy Ringolsby

Deal in The Works: Abbrevaited MLB Season Would Start Mid-JulyDraft SharePreviewPublish

MLB running out of time to get even an abbreviate seasons; Both sides get serious in effort to finalize a deal

Tracy Ringolsby

June 18 Memory: Rockies Lansing Claims Quickest Cycle in MLB History

20 years ago Mike Lansing hit for the cycle in the first four innings of a game against the Diamondbacks

Tracy Ringolsby