June 26, 1964: Wisconsin Outfielder Rick Reichardt Earns Nickname Jingles

Tracy Ringolsby

Rick Reichardt has an instant nickname when he signed a pro contract on June 26, 1964 -- Jingles.

You know, like in the money jingles in his pocket.

A standout football/baseball player at Wisconsin, Reichardt signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a record-setting $200,000 signing bonus, which led owners to decide to adopt a draft, which began in 1965.

Reichardt twice led the Big Ten Conference in hitting at Wisconsin, and was the starting fullback on the Badge Rose Bowl team that was ranked No. 2 in the country in 1963. A highly-regarded football player, the fact he had signed with the Angels resulted him not being selected until the Baltimore Colts called his named in the 17th round -- the 238th player taken overall -- in the 1965 NFL draft.

Reichardt played 11 big-league seasons, and hit the first home run ever at Anaheim Stadium, the Angels home field that opened in 1966. His career, however, was slowed by a kidney ailment that led to removal of the kidney late in the 1966 season.

He did, however, play until deciding to retire after one at-bat in 1974. Reichardt spent time with the Angels (1964-70), Washington Senators (1970), Chicago White Sox (1971-73) and Kansas City Royals (1973-74).

The following year, with the draft in place, Arizona State outfielder Rick Monday went to the Kansas City Athletics with the No. 1 pick, and received a $104,000 bonus. Over time, however, inflation has hit. 

While the top two selections in this year's draft have not signed, Max Meyer, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Minnesota, received a $7.2 million bonus from the Marlins after being the third player taken in the draft.

And Meyer's bonus ranks seventh on the all-time list. Adley Rutschman, who signed with the Orioles after being the No. 1 overall selection in 2019, received a record-setting $8.1 million, $100,000 more than Gerrit Cole received from the Orioles in 2011.

