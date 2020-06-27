June 27, 2010: Moyer Becomes All-Time Leader in Home Runs (Allowed)

Jamie Moyer wasn't overpowering. He had a multi-pitch assortment to try and keep hitters off balance. It served him well in his 25 big-league seasons on the mound.

He threw strikes, and some of them were hit a long way.

In fact, 10 years ago Saturday, Moyer earned an 11-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays, but in the process gave up a home run to Vernon Wells -- a landmark home run.

It was the record-setting 506th home run allowed by Moyer, the third hit by Wells, who hit .348 in his career against Moyer.

Moyer would not pitch in the big leagues in 2011, but did make a comeback attempt in 2012 with the Rockies. It lasted 10 starts, after which he retired after a May 27 start against Cincinnati at the age of 49.

Moyer gave the Rockies reason for hope initially. He was 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA in his first four starts, working seven shutout innings in the victory against the Padres on April 17.

He, however, had only one win in his final seven starts -- two runs in 6 1/3 innings against the D-backs at Coors field on May 16 -- and allowed 28 earned runs in 30 innings.

He finished his career having allowed 522 home runs , including 11 in 53 2/3 innings with the Rockies.

Here is the catch: Only three of those home runs came in the 29 innings he pitched at Coors Field. He gave up eight home runs in 24 2/3 innings on the road.

Four of those road home runs came in that May 27 start against the Reds.