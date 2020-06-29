June 29: In 1984 Pete Rose Appears in 3,309th Game, Setting MLB Record

The irony of Pete Rose becoming the All-Time hit leader on June 29, 1984 is that it was in his hometown, Cincinnati, but he was in the visiting dugout, a member of the Montreal Expos when he surpassed Carl Yastrzesmki by appearing in his 3,309th game.

And while Rose went 0-for-5, the Expos did win the game, 7-3.

Rose would rejoin the Reds later in the season as a player-manager, finishing his playing career with his original big-league team, Cincinnati, and having extended his MLB record for games played to 3,562.

How impressive is 3,562 games played? Well, only eight players in MLB history have appeared in as many as 3,000 games.

The Rockies' all-time leader is Todd Helton with 2,247 games, which is 1,000 more games than Carlos Gonzalez, who is No. 2 on the list. But then Helton played his entire 17-year career with the Rockies, seven more than Gonzlaez and Larry Walker, who with 1,170 games played is No. 3 on the Rockies list of games played.

The Rockies have had only eight players appear in 1,000 or more games. The list includes original Rockies Vinny Castilla, who is No. 4 on the list with 1,098 games, and Dante Bichette, who is No. 8 with 1,018 games.