Juneteenth 1977: Frank Robinson, Baseball's 1st African-American Manager, Was Fired

Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier, becoming the first African-American big-league player in 1947. It wasn't until 47 years later that Frank Robinson was hired by the Cleveland Indians, MLB's first African-American manager.

And it was three years later that Robinson was fired on Juneteenth 1977 -- the 102nd anniversary of the day that union army general Gordon Granger declared the slaves in Texas freed, emancipating the last slavery existing in the Confederacy.

Robinson also became the first African-American to manager int he National League, filling out the lineup card for the San Francisco Giants from 1981-84.

Fifteen other African Americans have managed in the big leagues. Robinson and the others have combined to receive 27 managerial tenures out of 403 opportunities of 50 games or more since that 1975 hiring of Robinson as a player/manager.

That's right, only 6.7 percent of the managerial hirings beginning with Robinson have gone to African-Americans.

Twelve of the 30 teams have never had an African-American as a non-interim manager.

A glimpse at the managerial stints of the 16 African-American Managers

-- Robinson managed the Indians, Giants, Orioles and Expos/Nationals franchise. He enjoyed six winning seasons in 16 seasons, taking over struggling teams each time -- none more than an Orioles team that went 54-101 after he was hired in 1988. Impressive was the fact they actually won 87 games the next year, but after that. ...

-- Larry Doby was hired by the White Sox three years after Robinson. White Sox owner Bill Veeck promoted him from hitting coach to manager after Doby's former Cleveland teammate Bob Lemon was fired. The White Sox, however, went 37-50 with Doby in charge, and in 1979, Doby went back to the job of hitting coach. Don Kessinger, who replaced Doby, resigned midway in the 1979 season.

-- Maury Wills, who had become close friends with original Seattle owner Danny Kaye when Wills was playing for the Dodgers and Kaye was at the zenith of his acting career. Kaye wanted Wills in the worst way as the manager, and he got him. Wills had off-field challenges that detracted from his managerial focus, and as a result after being hired in August of 1980, he was fired after only 24 games in 1981. His .317 winning percentage was the second worst among full-time MLB managers to Doc Prothro, who managed Philadelphia from 1939-41 with a .301 winning percentage (138-320).

-- Cito Gaston is arguably the most successful of the African Americans to manage in the big leagues, serving two stints with the Toronto Blue Jays. He took the Blue Jays to the post-season in 1989, 1991, 1992 and 1993, winning world championships in 1992 and 1993. After losing records the next four seasons, Gaston was replaced as the Jays manager. He, however, returned for three more years as the Jays manager (2008-10).

-- Hal McRae, the clubhouse leader of the Royals as a player, assumed the team's managerial role in 1991, and in a four-year stint compiled a .508 winning percentage. He was fired in September of 1994, with the players on strike, despite the fact the Royals had gone on a 14-game winning streak, and pulled to within four games of the first-place Chicago White Sox at the time the strike began. "I think Hal has done everything possible with the club he had," Royals General Manager Herk Robinson said. "He's done a good job. But as we move forward we feel we can find a manager who can better lead us into the next several years with the younger players." McRae did get a second shot at managing with Tampa Bay in the franchise's early years.

-- Don Baylor was a product of expansion, hired as the first manager of the Colorado Rockies. An impact clubhouse leader during a playing career, Baylor had been the hitting coach in Milwaukee (1990) and St. Louis (1991-92) before being hired by the Rockies. He had all the players, except the game's starting pitcher and catcher who was warming him up in the bullpen, standing on the baseline for the National Anthem. He also had a rule that players were to wear coats and ties with slacks (not jeans) on all flights. "We are an expansion team but we are a big-league team and we have to show we have pride in who we are," he said. The Rockies responded, claiming the wild-card in 1995, it's first year as part of the post-season, the quickest any team advanced to the post-season. The team has a winning record in three of its first five seasons.

-- Dusty Baker, a close friend of Baylor from their days as teammates in winter ball, also made his managerial debut in 1993, beginning a 10-year run with the Giants. Hired to manager the Astros this year, Baker also had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. He has a career .532 winning percentage. He has taken each of the four teams to the post-season, having managed in October nine times.

-- Jerry Manuel managed nine years between the White Sox (1998-2003) and the Mets (2008-10), compiling a .507 career winning percentage. He took the White Sox to the post-season in 2000 when they won the AL Central (95-67). Hired by the Mets in the midst of the 2008 season, the team went 55-38 (.591) after he took control, but then suffered back-to-back losing seasons and he was let go after the 2010 season.

-- Davey Lopes was a strong figure in the clubhouse as a player and an impact coach, excellent on picking up signs and a marvelous base-running coach. He, however, struggled in his one managerial opportunity, resulting in his being fired by the Brewers after a 3-12 start to his third season.

-- Jerry Royster and Lopes were long-time teammates with the Dodgers, and when Lopes became the manager of the Brewers he quickly hired Royster to be on his coaching staff. Royster wound up assuming the Brewers managerial job when Royster was fired, but after a 53-94 effort he was not rehired.

-- Lloyd McClendon was a lieutenant for manager Jim Leyland in both Pittsburgh, and later with the Tigers. As a manager, he enjoyed only one winning season in seven years -- his first year with the Mariners (2014).

-- Willie Randolph spent the bulk of his career playing second base for the Yankees, and after he retired he was a member of the Yankees coaching staff for 11 years. It, however, was with the Mets that he had his chance to manager. After three winning seasons (2005-06-07), which included a trip to the NLCS in 2006, Randolph was fired just 69 games into 2008 with the Mets one game below .500 (34-35). He was a frequent candidate for other managerial jobs, before and after the Mets, but never got another opportunity.

-- Cecil Cooper came up in the Boston organization, but it was during 11 years with Milwaukee (1977-87) that he established himself as an elite first baseman. He was a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, and two-time Gold Glove winner. Hired as a coach on the staff of Astros manager Phil Garner, he was named the team's interim manager for the final 31 games of 2007 and then hired to assume the full-time job the next two years. While the Astros won 86 games in 2009 they were 70-79 when he was fired in 2009.

-- Ron Washington developed the type of loyalty from his players that in the spring of 2010 when reports of cocaine usage surfaced, the Rangers players rallied around Washington with such a strong sign of support the Rangers did not replace him. The payoff came when that season, his fourth as the team's manager, the Rangers made the first World Series appearance in the history of a franchise that began as the expansion Senators in 1961. The Rangers repeated the trip to the World Series in 2011, losing in seven games that time. He was let go after five consecutive winning seasons when the Rangers started out the 2014 season 53-87.

-- Bo Porter suffered through two topsy-turvy seasons as the Astros manager. His .367 winning percent for the 2013-14 seasons is the worst for any Astros manager who filled out a lineup card for more than 42 games.

-- Dave Roberts was a coach on the Padres, who was bypassed after manager Bud Black was fired following the 2015 season. The Dodgers, however, liked what they saw in Roberts, and hired him in the off-season prior to the 2016 season. He hasn't won a World Series, but he has taken the Dodgers to the post-season all four seasons he has been in charge, including World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018.