Listen In: Padres Clinch Post-Season Slot -- 6th in Franchise's 52 Years

The Padres clinch a post-season spot on Sunday, ending an October drought dating back to 2007.

Only two teams have gone longer without advancing to the post-season -- the Mariners, who made their only post-season appearance in 2001, and the Marlins, who have advanced twice, in 2003 and 1997, winning world championships both times

Created out of expansion in 1969, the Padres have made it into the post-season only four times in franchise history, and advanced out of the first round only once -- in 1998 when they knocked off the Astros (3-1) in the NL Division Series and the Braves (4-2) in the NL Championship Series. They, however, were swept by the Yankees in the World Series.

The Padres were set to come into the season with the largest payroll in franchise history ($134 million), but with the reduction because of only a 60-game schedule, in addition to money they own players on the Injured Release, who traded or released that the Padres are still paying and those players who are working out at the alternate site in case of a need on the active roster, their total commitment is $71,503,717.

That ranks as the eighth-highest in MLB, second highest in the NL West. It is worth noting that all five NL teams are among the top 16 in payroll this season, and all are above the MLB average total payroll of $58,718,512.

The Padres have opened the checkbook in recent years, including major free-agent investments in each of the past three years -- $30 million over 10 years for Manny Macadho in 2019, $144 million for eight years on Eric Hosmer in 2018, six years for $83 million on Wil Meyers in 2017.

In a full season, the Padres would have had 10 players with salaries of $4 million or more, ranging from Craig Stammen at $4 million to Manny Machado at $30 million, according to Cot's Baseball Contracts.