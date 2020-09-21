SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Listen In: Padres Clinch Post-Season Slot -- 6th in Franchise's 52 Years

Tracy Ringolsby

The Padres clinch a post-season spot on Sunday, ending an October drought dating back to 2007. 

i7h6Kjok-32494389

Only two teams have gone longer without advancing to the post-season -- the Mariners, who made their only post-season appearance in 2001, and the Marlins, who have advanced twice, in 2003 and 1997, winning world championships both times

Created out of expansion in 1969, the Padres have made it into the post-season only four times in franchise history, and advanced out of the first round only once -- in 1998 when they knocked off the Astros (3-1) in the NL Division Series and the Braves (4-2) in the NL Championship Series. They, however, were swept by the Yankees in the World Series.

padspost

The Padres were set to come into the season with the largest payroll in franchise history ($134 million), but with the reduction because of only a 60-game schedule, in addition to money they own players on the Injured Release, who traded or released that the Padres are still paying and those players who are working out at the alternate site in case of a need on the active roster, their total commitment is $71,503,717.

That ranks as the eighth-highest in MLB, second highest in the NL West. It is worth noting that all five NL teams are among the top 16 in payroll this season, and all are above the MLB average total payroll of $58,718,512. 

padscost

The Padres have opened the checkbook in recent years, including major free-agent investments in each of the past three years -- $30 million over 10 years for Manny Macadho in 2019, $144 million for eight years on Eric Hosmer in 2018, six years for $83 million on Wil Meyers in 2017.

In a full season, the Padres would have had 10 players with salaries of $4 million or more, ranging from Craig Stammen at $4 million to Manny Machado at $30 million, according to Cot's Baseball Contracts.

salaries
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Looking to Hang on In Bid for NL Post-Season Slot

Giants have their remaining games at home -- Padres follow Rockies into Oracle Park for the weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Over Before It's Over for D-Backs, Pirates, Red Sox, Rangers

With Twins and Yankees clinching, AL goes into final week of season with only final three AL slots up for grabs down the stretch

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black On the Week Ahead

Rockies salvage final game of weekend series with Dodgers, head into final eight games of regular season three games out of post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Black, Díaz, Fuentes and Senzatela post-game following 6-3 victory over Dodgers

Rockies hold off Dodgers thanks to another strong effort from Antonio Senzatela, and a one-pitch save from Mychal Givens.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Black Sees Pieces In Place for Foundation of the Rockies Future

Season hasn't been what Rockies expected but there are signs of a positive future.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Chi Chi Gonzalez Looking to Reaffirm His Stature After Injury-Plagued Season

Gonzalez has role with Rockies as a starter or out of the bullpen.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: AJ Ramos, Healthy and Happy to be With Rockies

Former All-Star reliever AJ Ramos went through a three-year battle to get back to the big leagues, and it finally paid off

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Sees Step Forward for Chi Chi Gonzalez

The middle-inning relievers again undo the Rockies in their matchup with the Dodgers

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Ron Gardenhire Battle with Cancer Leads to Early Departure as Tigers Manager

Ron Gardenhire won championships in time as Twins manager, worked to put rebuild grounderwork in during days with Tigers

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Justin Verlander Headed to Tommy John Surgery

Justin Verlander is determined to return after Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him in 2021 -- and given his track record who can doubt him?

Tracy Ringolsby