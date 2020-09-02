SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Listen In: Padres Intent on Scratching 13-year Post-Season Itch

Tracy Ringolsby

The Padres have been a study in futility. They have made only five post-season appearances during their 51 years of existence, advancing to the World Series only twice, and facing quick elimination.

They were swept in four games by the Yankees in 1998, and dispatched in five games by the Tigers in 1984.

With the expanded playoffs this year, however, the Padres are much a factor in the battle for one of the NL eight post-season slots, and in advance of Monday's trading deadline they made it clear how serious they were about making a run at a first World Championships.

They added eight players, including Mike Clevenger, the best pitcher dealt in advance of the deadline.

Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated offers his insight of the trading deadline winners:

DEADLINE DEALS

Aug 31: Padres acquire RHP Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen and a PTBNL from Indians for C Austin Hedges, OF Josh Naylor, RHP Cal Quantrill, INF Gabriel Arias, LHP Joey Cantillo and INF Owen Miller

Aug. 31: Marlins acquire OF Starling Marte from D-backs for LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Humberto Mejía and a PTBNL

Aug. 31: A's acquire LHP Mike Minor from Rangers for two PTBNL

Aug. 31: Blue Jays acquire LHP Robbie Ray from D-backs for LHP Travis Bergen and cash

Aug. 31: Blue Jays acquire INF/OF Jonathan Villar from Marlins for a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Reds acquire RHP Archie Bradley from D-backs for OF Stuart Fairchild and UTIL Josh VanMeter

Aug. 31: Rockies acquire OF Kevin Pillar and cash from Red Sox for a PTBNL and international bonus pool money

Aug. 31: Cubs acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Tigers for INF Zack Short

Aug. 31: Dodgers trade RHP Ross Stripling to Blue Jays for two PTBNL

Aug. 31: Mets acquire C Robinson Chirinos from Rangers for cash and a PTBNL, and INF Todd Frazier for a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Mets acquire RHP Miguel Castro from Orioles for LHP Kevin Smith and a PTBNL or cash

Aug. 31: Phillies acquire RHP David Phelps from Brewers for three PTBNL

Aug. 31: Padres acquire RHP Taylor Williams from Mariners for a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Cubs acquire LHP Andrew Chafin and cash from D-backs for a PTBNL or cash

Aug. 31: Cubs acquire LHP Josh Osich from Red Sox for a PTBNL or cash

Aug. 31: Reds acquire OF Brian Goodwin from Angels for LHP Packy Naughton and a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Giants acquire LHP Anthony Banda from Rays for cash

Aug. 30: Padres acquire C Austin Nola, RHP Austin Adams and RHP Dan Altavilla in exchange for OF Taylor Trammell, C Luis Torrens, RHP Andres Muñoz and INF Ty France

Aug. 30: Padres acquire C Jason Castro from Angels for RHP Gerardo Reyes

Aug. 30: Rockies acquire RHP Mychal Givens from Orioles for 1B/3B Tyler Nevin, SS Terrin Vavra and PTBNL

Aug. 30: Padres acquire 1B/DH Mitch Moreland from Red Sox for 3B Hudson Potts, OF Jeisson Rosario

Aug. 30: Cubs acquire DH José Martínez from Rays for two PTBNL

Aug. 30: Braves acquire LHP Tommy Milone from Orioles for two PTBNL

Aug. 29: Padres acquire RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Royals for OF Edward Olivares and a PTBNL

Aug. 28: Athletics acquire INF Tommy La Stella from Angels for second baseman Franklin Barreto

Aug. 28: White Sox acquire OF Jarrod Dyson from Pirates for international signing bonus pool money

Aug. 27: Rays acquire OF Brett Phillips from Royals for SS Lucius Fox

Aug. 27: Blue Jays acquire RP Taijuan Walker from Mariners for PTBN or cash

Aug. 24: Blue Jays acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from Mariners for cash

Aug. 23: Giants acquire INF Daniel Robertson from Rays for cash

Aug 21: Phillies acquire RHP David Hale from Yankees for RHP Addison Russ

Aug. 21: Phillies acquire RHP Brandon Workman and RHP Heath Hembree from Red Sox for RHP Nick Pivetta and RHP Connor Seabold

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Post-Season Opened Today (Sept. 2): Rockies Would Be At Home, Watching on TV

Rockies continue to fall, slipped out of eight-team post-season alignment for first time since second game of the season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Jon Gray Discuss Need for Rockies to Rebound

Rockies not only were blown out by Giants, but fell behind Giants in battle for eighth NL playoff spot

Tracy Ringolsby

Pillar Arrives, Focused on Helping Rockies Rebound Into Post-Season

Pillar has that veteran leadership quality that comes natural, which makes him a good fit for Rockies clubhouse in addition to lineup

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Feels Pillar Is a Plus On The Field, In The Clubhouse

Black sees Pillar as being a versatile guy in the lineup with his ability to hit anywhere 1-through-9 and a plus defensive outfielder

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kevin Pillar Excited About Joining Rockies

Pillar welcomed trade from Red Sox to Rockies, looking to help recharge Rockies and be a factor in post-season drive

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland Has Regained His Slot As Rockies Most Consistent Starter

Kyle Freeland, who refined and simplified his mechanics in the off-season, gets the call in Rockies homestand finale against the Giants on Wednesday

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Offices of Stats, Inc.: Grandview Alum Gausman Making a Striking Impact with Giants

Gausman is averaging 13.07 strikeouts were nine innings in six starts, the highest rate in the modern era -- which dates back to 1901

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black, Arenado and Marquez on Struggles vs. Padres

Rockies offense remains in a funk, but they are hanging on in post-season bid.

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Embrace an Older Look, Acquire OF Pillar From Red Sox

Addition of Pillar on Monday and Givens on Sunday adds a veteran flair to Rockies roster

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Right-hander Mychal Givens Welcomes Challenge of Coors Field

Rockies added experienced/successful late-inning reliever with acquistion of Mychal Givens from Baltimore

Tracy Ringolsby