Listen In: Padres Intent on Scratching 13-year Post-Season Itch

The Padres have been a study in futility. They have made only five post-season appearances during their 51 years of existence, advancing to the World Series only twice, and facing quick elimination.

They were swept in four games by the Yankees in 1998, and dispatched in five games by the Tigers in 1984.

With the expanded playoffs this year, however, the Padres are much a factor in the battle for one of the NL eight post-season slots, and in advance of Monday's trading deadline they made it clear how serious they were about making a run at a first World Championships.

They added eight players, including Mike Clevenger, the best pitcher dealt in advance of the deadline.

Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated offers his insight of the trading deadline winners:

DEADLINE DEALS

Aug 31: Padres acquire RHP Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen and a PTBNL from Indians for C Austin Hedges, OF Josh Naylor, RHP Cal Quantrill, INF Gabriel Arias, LHP Joey Cantillo and INF Owen Miller

Aug. 31: Marlins acquire OF Starling Marte from D-backs for LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Humberto Mejía and a PTBNL

Aug. 31: A's acquire LHP Mike Minor from Rangers for two PTBNL

Aug. 31: Blue Jays acquire LHP Robbie Ray from D-backs for LHP Travis Bergen and cash

Aug. 31: Blue Jays acquire INF/OF Jonathan Villar from Marlins for a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Reds acquire RHP Archie Bradley from D-backs for OF Stuart Fairchild and UTIL Josh VanMeter

Aug. 31: Rockies acquire OF Kevin Pillar and cash from Red Sox for a PTBNL and international bonus pool money

Aug. 31: Cubs acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Tigers for INF Zack Short

Aug. 31: Dodgers trade RHP Ross Stripling to Blue Jays for two PTBNL

Aug. 31: Mets acquire C Robinson Chirinos from Rangers for cash and a PTBNL, and INF Todd Frazier for a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Mets acquire RHP Miguel Castro from Orioles for LHP Kevin Smith and a PTBNL or cash

Aug. 31: Phillies acquire RHP David Phelps from Brewers for three PTBNL

Aug. 31: Padres acquire RHP Taylor Williams from Mariners for a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Cubs acquire LHP Andrew Chafin and cash from D-backs for a PTBNL or cash

Aug. 31: Cubs acquire LHP Josh Osich from Red Sox for a PTBNL or cash

Aug. 31: Reds acquire OF Brian Goodwin from Angels for LHP Packy Naughton and a PTBNL

Aug. 31: Giants acquire LHP Anthony Banda from Rays for cash

Aug. 30: Padres acquire C Austin Nola, RHP Austin Adams and RHP Dan Altavilla in exchange for OF Taylor Trammell, C Luis Torrens, RHP Andres Muñoz and INF Ty France

Aug. 30: Padres acquire C Jason Castro from Angels for RHP Gerardo Reyes

Aug. 30: Rockies acquire RHP Mychal Givens from Orioles for 1B/3B Tyler Nevin, SS Terrin Vavra and PTBNL

Aug. 30: Padres acquire 1B/DH Mitch Moreland from Red Sox for 3B Hudson Potts, OF Jeisson Rosario

Aug. 30: Cubs acquire DH José Martínez from Rays for two PTBNL

Aug. 30: Braves acquire LHP Tommy Milone from Orioles for two PTBNL

Aug. 29: Padres acquire RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Royals for OF Edward Olivares and a PTBNL

Aug. 28: Athletics acquire INF Tommy La Stella from Angels for second baseman Franklin Barreto

Aug. 28: White Sox acquire OF Jarrod Dyson from Pirates for international signing bonus pool money

Aug. 27: Rays acquire OF Brett Phillips from Royals for SS Lucius Fox

Aug. 27: Blue Jays acquire RP Taijuan Walker from Mariners for PTBN or cash

Aug. 24: Blue Jays acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from Mariners for cash

Aug. 23: Giants acquire INF Daniel Robertson from Rays for cash

Aug 21: Phillies acquire RHP David Hale from Yankees for RHP Addison Russ

Aug. 21: Phillies acquire RHP Brandon Workman and RHP Heath Hembree from Red Sox for RHP Nick Pivetta and RHP Connor Seabold