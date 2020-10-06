SI.com
Making a Statement: Astros Stun A's in Game 1 of ALDS

Tracy Ringolsby

The regular season wasn't pretty for the Houston Astros. World Champions in 2017, AL champions in 2018, and outsiders looking in in 2019, the Astros fell below .500 in 2020.

But here they are again, taking advantage of the oddities created by baseball's pandemic-shortened season, very much a factor in the post-season.

The eighth and final team in the NL post-season -- slipping in to October despite a 29-31 record -- the Astros opened the post-season with a sweep of the best-of-three series against AL Central champion Minnesota and then stunned AL West champion Oakland with a late-inning outburst in a 10-5 Game 1 victory on Monday.

"I know there are no fans t his year, but the energy in being able to win, knowing you win or go home, that is what drives me every single day," said Carlos Correa, whose two home runs against the A's gave him 14 home runs and 38 RBI in hist post-seson career, the most for a pre-27-year-old.

MUCH IS BEING made of the two-out error committed by A's shortstop Marcus Semien that became the focal point of the Astros come-from-behind victory.

But be serious. That only put a runner on base with two outs. That should have been an inning that the A's bullpen could shutdown.

But it wasn't until after the next four hitters had hits, and the Astros scored four runs to take a 7-4 lead. The Astros added three more runs before the A's finally got off the field.

THE ASTROS bullpen, meanwhile, cut through the A's lineup like a knife through soft butter. Blake Taylor (one inning), Enoli Paredes (two innings), Cristian Javier (one inning) and Ryan Presley (one inning) combing to allow one baserunner in the final five innings.  

Javier did walk Chad Pinder to open the eight, but after Mark Canha lined out, Javier struck out Matt Olsen and Khris Davis.

WHAT'S A GAME 1 win worth? Well, the team that has won Game 1 in a best-of-five post-season series has won 98 of 136 series.

