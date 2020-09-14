Memories: About That Fifth Infielder. ...

With the scored tied at 2-2 between the Angels and Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday night, Rockies catcher Elias Diaz started the bottom of the 10th inning on second base, and Raimel Tapia led off the inning by sacrificing Diaz to second base.

Angels skipper Joe Maddon quickly opted for a five-infielder alignment, inserting Taylor Ward in place of left fielder Justin Upton, going with two outfielders. It didn't really matter.

Ty Butler struck out Trevor Story, and after an intentional walk to Charlie Blackmon, Butler induced Nolan Arenado to ground to shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The Angels struck for three runs in the top of the 11th, and Matt Andriese came on to put the Rockies down on seven pitchers in the bottom of the inning for the save.

Maddon got a break.

So what's the late Gene Mauch have to do with all this?

Well, he was the master of the five-man infield alignment. And most times in worked.

But not always.

Back in 1977, covering the California Angels, it's hard to forget the night Mauch, then the manager of the Minnesota Twins, used the five-man infield against the Angels, a strategy he used more than arguably anybody who ever managed.

It worked -- most of the times.

But on this night. ...

In the ninth inning, the Twins scored in the top of the inning, and the Angels answered with a run in the bottom, evening the score at 5-5. The Twins didn't score in the top of the 10th, but in the bottom of the 10th. ...

Twins reliever Dave Johnson hit lead-off hitter Dave Chalk with a pitch, and Rance Mulliniks sacrificed Chalk to second. After an intentional walk to Ron Jackson, Johnson unintentionally walked Willie Aikens.

Mauch called time.

First, he rearranged his defensive alignment, removing outfielder Bob Gorinski, and inserting third baseman Mike Cubbage, who joined with fellow infielders Rod Carew, Jerry Terrell, Luis Gomez and Roy Smalley in the five-man infield.

After spending a legitimate five minutes on the mound discussing the game plan to Johnson, Mauch returned to the dugout -- but not for long.

Before Mauch could get the scorecard out of his back pocket, Johnson uncorked a pitch that sailed well over the head of catcher Butch Wynegar, onto the screen behind home plate at Anaheim Stadium, and Chalk score the game-ending run.

Afterward, beat writer Pat Reusse began the post-game interview, asking Mauch, "About the fifth infielder..."

Mauch took a puff on his cigarette, glanced up, and explained, "I should have had a second catcher."