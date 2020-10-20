Memories Don't Die: Gary Hughes Was a Behind The Scenes Guy Who Made an Impact on MLB

It was a month ago that long-time baseball scout Gary Hughes passed away.

His presence, however, is still felt in the baseball world.

This video was recently sent to me and I wanted to share it with interested readers:

https://vimeo.com/469356902

Hughes spent 54 years in professional baseball and worked for 11 different MLB teams, including spending the 1999 season with the Colorado Rockies as a special assistant.

He attended Serra High School in California and was teammates with the late Jim Fregosi, who later became a six-time All-Star.

"He was the left fielder and I was the shortstop," Fregosi would often explain. "I told him, `Just lean against the outfield fence so you don't get in my way.'"

Hughes signed John Elway and John Lynch, who both did initially playing in the minor leagues, but chose to play football. He signed All-Stars Delino DeShields, Marquis Grissom, Cliff Floyd and Rondell White with the Expos. He signed DeShields out of high school, even though DeShields was committed to play basketball at Villanova.

Hughes ordered his staff not to try and convince DeShields to give up basketball, that the organization was committed to allowing him to play hoops. Midway through instructional league, the summer that he was drafted, DeShields, however, decided to give up basketball and focused on baseball.

Hughes was voted by Baseball America as one of the 10 best scouts of the 20th century.