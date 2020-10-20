SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Memories Don't Die: Gary Hughes Was a Behind The Scenes Guy Who Made an Impact on MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

It was a month ago that long-time baseball scout Gary Hughes passed away.

His presence, however, is still felt in the baseball world.

This video was recently sent to me and I wanted to share it with interested readers:

https://vimeo.com/469356902

Hughes spent 54 years in professional baseball and worked for 11 different MLB teams, including spending the 1999 season with the Colorado Rockies as a special assistant.

 He attended Serra High School in California and was teammates with the late Jim Fregosi, who later became a six-time All-Star. 

"He was the left fielder and I was the shortstop," Fregosi would often explain. "I told him, `Just lean against the outfield fence so you don't get in my way.'"

Hughes signed John Elway and John Lynch, who both did initially playing in the minor leagues, but chose to play football. He signed All-Stars Delino DeShields, Marquis Grissom, Cliff Floyd and Rondell White with the Expos. He signed DeShields out of high school, even though DeShields was committed to play basketball at Villanova.

Hughes ordered his staff not to try and convince DeShields to give up basketball, that the organization was committed to allowing him to play hoops. Midway through instructional league, the summer that he was drafted, DeShields, however, decided to give up basketball and focused on baseball.

Hughes was voted by Baseball America as one of the 10 best scouts of the 20th century.

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

HOF Inside Pitch: Trevor Quite the Story in 202

Trevor Story and DJ LeMahieu found themselves in Hall of Fame company with their accomplisments in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

One More Hurdle for Rays to Climb in Earning MLB Respect

Rays contend despite one of lowest payrolls in baseball, but the ultimate vindication would come with a World Champsionship

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers Get Another Opportunity to End The Championship Drought

Only 10 teams have gone longer with a world championship than the Dodgers, who have come up short ever since 1988

Tracy Ringolsby

Odd Man Out: Brosseau Has Played His Way Into Post-Season Nostalgia

Undrafted out of college four years ago, Brosseau provided the home run that allowed the Rays to eliminate the Yankees and advance to the ALCS

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers Look to Rookie Dustin May to Punch Ticket to World Series

Back-to-Back wins by Dodgers allowed them to tie up Braves in best-of-seven NLCS at three games apiece, setting up Sunday's winner-take-all matchiup

Tracy Ringolsby

Astros Trying to Join Red Sox In Overcoming 0-3 Start to Win Post-Season Series

Dodgers looking to avoid elimination in NLCS for second game in a row; Astros head into ALCS Game 7 having rebounded from 0-3 beginning

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

Sam's No. 3: The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

From the Offices of Stats, Inc.: Quick Hits for Friday's LCS

Astros are making a late push on Rays in ALCS; Dodgers looking to avoid an early departure from NLCS against Braves

Tracy Ringolsby

Rays Randy Arozarena Has Been a 'Hit' In Baseball Post-Season

Did Dodgers find life with Game 3 in in NLCS; Rays a win from claiming AL title

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Takes a Look at Today's LCS Matchups

Rays go for a sweep of Astros on Wednesday, Dodgers no longer favorite to win World Series

Tracy Ringolsby