Memories: Zip Zabel Took The Role of Long Relief to Another Level 105 Years Ago

Zip Zabel became the symbol for the bullpen workhorse 105 years ago on Wednesday.

It was on June 17, 1915 that Zabel got the call from the Cubs bullpen with two outs in the first inning of a game against Brooklyn Robins. He wound up earning a 4-3 victory -- and turning in a major-league relief record 18 1/3 innings.

Brooklyn starting pitcher Jeff Pfeffer also worked 18 1/3 innings only to suffer the loss when the winning run scored on a throwing error by Robins second baseman George Cutshaw with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

There have been 13 relief pitchers work 13 or more innings since the advent of MLB in 1901. The last one to carry that work load in a game was Lindy McDaniel of the Yankees back in 1973.

And since the McDaniel effort. ... well, only eight relievers have worked more than nine innings in a game. Dick Tidrow is at the top of that list with a 10 2/3 inning effort for the Yankees against the Twins on Aug. 25, 1976.

The Rockies came into existence as part of the NL expansion in 1993. They have never had a relilef pitcher work more than nine innings, and only four times has a Rockies reliever work eight innings or more.