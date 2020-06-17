InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

Memories: Zip Zabel Took The Role of Long Relief to Another Level 105 Years Ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Zip Zabel became the symbol for the bullpen workhorse 105 years ago on Wednesday.

It was on June 17, 1915 that Zabel got the call from the Cubs bullpen with two outs in the first inning of a game against Brooklyn Robins. He wound up earning a 4-3 victory -- and turning in a major-league relief record 18 1/3 innings. 

Brooklyn starting pitcher Jeff Pfeffer also worked 18 1/3 innings only to suffer the loss when the winning run scored on a throwing error by Robins second baseman George Cutshaw with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

There have been 13 relief pitchers work 13 or more innings since the advent of MLB in 1901. The last one to carry that work load in a game was Lindy McDaniel of the Yankees back in 1973.

longermen

And since the McDaniel effort. ... well, only eight relievers have worked more than nine innings in a game. Dick Tidrow is at the top of that list with a 10 2/3 inning effort for the Yankees against the Twins on Aug. 25, 1976.

lighter
longmen

The Rockies came into existence as part of the NL expansion in 1993. They have never had a relilef pitcher work more than nine innings, and only four times has a Rockies reliever work eight innings or more. 

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Tom Verducci on the High Cost of MLB Cancelling the 2020 Season

Cancelling the 2020 baseball season isn't just a simple activity as Tom Verducci explains

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds: Is Baseball Going to Give Fans a Cold Shoulder This Summer?

If MLB does have a regular season how many games will teams play?

Tracy Ringolsby

In the Beginning: 1st Game in Rockies Franchise History, 28 Years Ago Tuesday

When Bend Rockies took the field it was a wild time in the ballpark

Tracy Ringolsby

Do Baseball Owners Realize When They Blast Players They Belittle their Product?

Baseball is a business in which the product that they want the pubic to embrace are the players who ownership is currently painting as greedy

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Draft Choice Blomgren Has Mindset That Pushed Him to Achieve

Blomgren's father made it possible for him to excel by providing opportunities father never had

Tracy Ringolsby

June 15 in Baseball History: Vander Meer Added His Personal Touch to Baseball's 1st Night Game

Ubaldo Jimenez owns only no-hitter in Rockies history -- at Atlanta on April 17, 2010

Tracy Ringolsby

On the Road Again: Major League Scouts Get Green Light to Attend Amateur Events

Summer amateur events will have scouts of MLB teams on hand, but teams will be limited to no more than three scouts at an event

Tracy Ringolsby

Catching On: Leisenring Set To Become 2nd Catcher and 2nd Colorado Native Signed by Rockies

Ralston Valley alum Luke Leisenring first known post-draft free agent to agree to terms with Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

2nd Rate? Not a Chance, Rockies Draft Choice McMahon Has Big-League Motivation

Colorado Rockies landed promising right-hander from Miami with 47th pick in the draft

TheCowboy

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy