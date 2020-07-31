Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

Phillies Hit With COVID-19 Issues; Weekend Series Put on Hold

Tracy Ringolsby

Shouldn't be a surprise. The Philadelphia Phillies are now battling COVID-19 issues. A visiting clubhouse attendant, home club house attendant and coach tested positive for COVID-19.

It is possible this is the result of the Marlins having opened the season at Philadelphia last weekend, after which it became known that as many as 19 Marlins employees, including 17 players, had tested positive.

As a result, the Marlins had series with the Orioles and Nationals scheduled for this week postponed. They are currently scheduled to host the Phillies beginning on Tuesday, although that is now in limbo in light of the issues in Philadelphia.

Click on video below to view:

With the Phillies and Yankee home-and-home series this week postponed, the Yankees played the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday to fill two of the canceled dates. The Phillies also postponed their weekend series that was to begin Friday against Toronto.

MLB will try to make up all postponed games later in the season via doubleheaders and eliminating off-days. If it's not possible, MLB is prepared to allow teams to finish the season with an unequal number of games played, and determine the postseason field with winning percentage.

MLB took a similar approach with the 1972 season when a player strike forced cancellation of 80 games. Detroit won the AL East that season, finishing a half-game ahead of Boston, which not only played one less game than the Tigers, but also had four games against the Tigers cancelled by the work stoppage.

In an attempt to play as many of the 60 games as each team is scheduled to play, MLB and the Players Association have agreed to schedule doubleheaders, which will have seven-inning games, for makeup purposes. They also would eliminate the some of the six off days that teams are scheduled to have during the 60-game season.

The flexibility of MLB was underscored earlier this week when the Blue Jays and Nationals were scheduled for four games -- two games in Washington, D.C., and two in Toronto.

The Blue, however, cannot play in Toronto because people entering Canada are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Efforts by Toronto to share a stadium with another MLB team fell through, and the Blue Jays opted to play home games in Buffalo, N.Y.

That decision, however was made just a week ago, and safety upgrades, including improved lighting, are required for the Buffalo facility, which is used for a Class AAA team, before it can be approved by MLB.

As a result, after the Nationals hosted the Blue Jays in games on Monday and Tuesday, and the two teams finished their series at Nationals Park, but with the Blue Jays serving as the home team on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The Nationals were scheduled to play at Miami this weekend, but those games were postponed, along with a scheduled three-game series between the Phillies and Blue Jays.

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockies Rotation Has Them In Line to Make a Run at October

Young in years, the Rockies rotation has the experience to be considered a veteran contingent

Tracy Ringolsby

Quick Hits: Rockies Looking for Sweep in Oakland

Rockies in Oakland for final tuneup before returning to Coors Field for home opener on Friday

Tracy Ringolsby

Bottoms Up: Rockies See Depth to Lineup That Provides Promise for 2020

The bottom four in Rockies lineup provided the impetus in 8-3 victory at Oakland

Tracy Ringolsby

Who's Going to Be 1st Manager Fired? The odds are . . .

Oddsmakers says most secure managers are Francona, Cash, Tingler and Baker

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. A's: Get Out the Broom

A's-Rockies: Match-up featuring two most productive left side of an infield in MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

Cooperstown: 1980s Brought a New Design to Uniforms

Check out this week's newsletter from Cooperstown -- from uniform to Quisenberry to RJ

Tracy Ringolsby

Charlie Blackmon Was Back in Texas Last Week, Where His Life In Baseball Changed Dramatically

Blackmon was a sore-armed, left-handed reliever who spent the summer before his senior year at Georgia Tech proving he could hit, and run, and throw

Tracy Ringolsby

Quick Hits: Story Flexes Muscles in Sunday Win; Delivers 15th Multi-Home Run Game of Career

Story still has a ways to go in his climb up the Rockies' all-time list of multiple home run games, but he did move one game ahead of Dante Bichette on Sunday

Tracy Ringolsby

He's Back: Freeland 'Changes' His Approach With Success

Kyle Freeland had a winter to get back to form after his struggles of 2019 -- it showed in his 2020 debut

Tracy Ringolsby

QUICK HITS: Rockies Strong-Armed Rangers In First Two Games of 2020

Rockies finding a comfort zone on the mound of Rangers new ballpark -- three runs allowed in two games

Tracy Ringolsby