Play Ball: The Head Scratching Adjustments MLB Will Make for Pandemic Play

Tracy Ringolsby

MLB owners and players have finally come to an agreement on a 60-game season that will open The weekend of July 23-26 in MLB parks -- except when local officials feel that isn't wise and a neutral site will be selected.

The coronavirus has forced MLB to make a variety of changes to how the game will be played and how the players will have to behave. The league’s primary concern is mitigating the spread of the virus, but squeezing in 60 games with limited off days after an extended layoff and abbreviated “spring” training creates additional risk for player injuries.

Those dual player-health concerns have led the league to implement several rules that would have seemed unimaginable back in February.

Tom Verducci Wonders If Players Right to File Grievance Will Hold Up Agreement

Players were willing to forego the grievance in a 70-game schedule, but had said not with a 60-game schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

What's On Tap With Plan Owners Instituted for Start of MLB Season Weekend of July 24-26

Roster sizes will be adjusted; trading deadline pushed back to Aug. 31 -- no word on whether fans will be on hand

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: After 64-Day Delay, Torrington's Dave Koza Delivers Game-Winning Hit in Longest Game in Pro History

Boston AAA affiliate Pawtucket claims 3-2, 33-inning victory over Rochester on bases-loaded Koza single

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: In 2002, Former Rockies Pitcher Darryl Kile Died In His Sleep in a Chicago Hotel

Kile was dealt to Cardinals by Rockies prior to the 2000 season, passed away at age of 33

Tracy Ringolsby

Eckserley, Trammell Featured This Week in HOF Virtual Voices

Hall of Fame Virtual Voices of the Game Program Provides Fans With Opportunity to Interact with Eckersley and Trammell This Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Inside Pitch: The Conversion of The Babe

This Week's Memories from Cooperstown

Tracy Ringolsby

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Tracy Ringolsby

Father's Way: 256 Sons of Big League Players Also Made It To The Show

16 former big league players have two sons who have followed them to MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: A Managerial Firing Triple Header Came to an End June 20, 2008

Rockies have fired 4 managers in franchise history -- June 18-20, 2008 Mariners, Mets and Blue Jays fired 3 in 3 days

Tracy Ringolsby