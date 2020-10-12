Rays Head Into Game 2 ALCS With Edge on Astros

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

American League Championship Series (Tampa Bay leads Houston, 1-0 in Best of 7)

Ø The Rays defeated the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS, 2-1, holding Houston to its lowest run total this postseason. The Astros had racked up 33 runs in 35 innings in the ALDS with 12 total home runs.

Ø Tampa Bay defeated the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS and the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS by the same score of 2-1. Including the regular season, the Rays have now won seven games with two runs or fewer, most by any team this year.

Ø Houston hit .333 with runners in scoring position in the ALDS, but left 10 runners on base in Game 1, going 2-for-8 with RISP. After homering in the first inning, the Astros went eight straight innings without a run, their longest stretch this postseason (previous long: six straight in Game 1 of the wild card round).

Ø Jose Altuve has homered in three straight playoff games for the first time in his career. He is looking to become the fourth infielder all-time to homer in four straight playoff games. He would join Daniel Murphy (6), Evan Longoria (4) and Lou Gehrig (4).

Ø After going hitless in games 4 and 5 of the ALDS, Randy Arozarena hit the game-tying home run for the Rays in Game 1. He now has seven extra-base hits in eight games this postseason after totaling nine XBH in 23 regular season games.

Ø Charlie Morton will start on the mound for Game 2, having won each of his last three playoff starts while allowing one earned run or fewer. He could become the third AL pitcher in postseason history to win four straight starts with one earned run or fewer in each game (Masahiro Tanaka and Whitey Ford).

National League Championship Series

Ø The Dodgers and Braves will meet in the NLCS, each riding win streaks of five or more games (LAD: 9, ATL: 5). This will be the third LCS ever to feature teams on win streaks of at least five games. The others were the 2016 ALCS (TOR: 6, CLE: 6) and 1986 NLCS (NYM: 5, HOU: 5).

Ø The Dodgers won four of six meetings with the Braves in 2019 and are 12-5 against Atlanta over the past two seasons, including the 2018 NLDS series they won, 3-1. Los Angeles has allowed Atlanta to score more than five runs just once in those 17 games (Game 3 of 2018 NLDS, ATL won 6-5).

Ø The Braves have advanced to their first NLCS since 2001 (4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks). They are 5-6 all-time in the NLCS dating back to the very first NLCS in 1969 (3-0 loss to the Mets). Only the Cardinals (14 NLCS appearances) and Dodgers (14, including this season) have appeared in the NLCS more than the Braves (12).

Ø The Dodgers will be playing in their fourth NLCS in the last five seasons, winning the last two (2018 vs. Milwaukee and 2017 vs. Chicago Cubs) and losing the prior one (2016 vs. Chicago Cubs). Los Angeles has lost a series to the World Series Champion (2018 Red Sox and 2017 Astros) or eventual World Series Champion (2019 Nationals in NLDS and 2016 Cubs) in each of the previous four postseasons.

Ø The Braves swept the Marlins in the NLDS, 3-0. Atlanta's pitching staff has not allowed a run in 19 consecutive innings, scattering eight hits and four walks over that span. Atlanta has four shutouts already this postseason, tied for the second-most in a single playoffs all-time (most: 2016 Cleveland - 5).

Ø The Dodgers swept the Padres in the NLDS, 3-0. There have been just five combined home runs in Los Angeles' five playoff games this season after there were an average of 3.1 home runs per game in the Dodgers' 60 regular season games this season.

Ø Walker Buehler and Max Fried will square off in Game 1, with each pitcher having started Game 1 in each of their teams’ prior two series. Of their four combined starts this postseason, only one has lasted longer than 4.0 innings (Fried pitched 7.0 innings against the Reds in Game 1 of the wild card series).

Ø Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud went 6-for-10 with 7 RBI in the NLDS versus Miami. Meanwhile, the Dodgers catchers (Will Smith as catcher and Austin Barnes) went 7-for-9 with four walks in the NLDS versus San Diego, including Will Smith’s franchise postseason record-setting five-hit game in Game 3.