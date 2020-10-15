Rays Randy Arozarena Has Been a 'Hit' In Baseball Post-Season

ALCS: Rays Up 3-1 Vs. Astros

Ø The Astros staved off elimination with a 4-3 win in Game 4. Houston played 24 one-run games in the regular season, more than any team in the league. The Astros went 10-14 in those games, sixth worst in the league. They’re now 1-1 this postseason (lost Game 1 of this series 2-1).

Ø George Springer was 3-for-4 with a home run in Game 4, his sixth career postseason game with at least three hits. Only two active players have more such games – Yadier Molina and Springer’s teammate Jose Altuve (2-for-4 in Game 4), who both have seven such games.

Ø Randy Arozarena has at least one hit and a run in all four games of this series, something he also did in Tampa Bay’s first five postseason games. The only players with more than nine such games in a single postseason in the last nine seasons are Lorenzo Cain and Ben Zobrist, who both had 10 in 2015.

Ø The Rays have struck out 46 times through four games of this series after doing so 11 times in Game 4. Houston has struck out just 29 times. None of the Astros 1-4 hitters struck out in Game 4, going a combined 7-for-14 with two walks, and driving in all four runs.

Ø John Curtiss will serve as an opener for Tampa Bay in Game 5. He’s thrown 4.1 innings this postseason, allowing five runs – all of which came in his first game, Game 1 against the Yankees. The Rays were 3-0 in games he opened this year, and 14-3 in games in which he pitched.

Ø Astros rookie Luis Garcia will make his playoff debut in Game 5. He made four relief appearances and started once this year, striking out four and allowing one hit across 5.0 scoreless innings on September 9.

NLCS: Braves Up 2-1 on Dodgers in NLCS

Ø The Dodgers got their first win of the series in convincing fashion, winning Game 3 15-3. They scored 11 runs in the first inning, a postseason record for one inning. The Braves allowed 10 runs in the first inning against the Cardinals in Game 5 of last season’s NLDS.

Ø Max Muncy contributed to the 11-run first inning with a grand slam, his second straight game with a home run and the eighth of his postseason career, all since 2018. In that span, only a trio of Astros (George Springer & Jose Altuve – 11, Carlos Correa – 9) have more.

Ø Corey Seager also homered for the second straight game. After opening the postseason going 1-for-10 in his first three games, Seager is 10-for-20 with six extra-base hits and just four strikeouts in his last five games. He’s also driven in seven runs over his last two games.

Ø Clayton Kershaw is expected to start Game 4 after getting scratched from a scheduled Game 2 start due to back spasms. The Dodgers have won both of his starts this postseason – they’ve won his first three postseason starts twice, in 2016 and 2017 (won his first four in 2017).

Ø All three of Atlanta’s RBI in Game 3 came from the bottom of the lineup, one each from its Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters. The Braves scored at least three runs in 42 of their 60 games this season, and had at least one RBI from their top six hitters in all of them.

Ø Bryse Wilson is expected to make his postseason debut in Game 4. He started two games for Atlanta this season, allowing just one run over 8.0 innings, striking out nine and walking three. He threw 7.2 innings of relief, allowing six runs, with six strikeouts and six walks.