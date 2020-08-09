Rockies Claim No. 1 Seed in NL Post-Season Derby

The Rockies have now clinched their fifth consecutive series victory in the opening weeks of the MLB season. They go into Sunday having won the first two games of the three-game series at Seattle.

In the process, the Rockies now have the best record in the NL, putting them in the No. 1 slot for the eight NL post-season spots.

Miami, back on the field and playing, is now in position to be the No. 2 NL seed, having won seven of nine games.