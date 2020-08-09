Inside the Seams
Rockies Claim No. 1 Seed in NL Post-Season Derby

Tracy Ringolsby

The Rockies have now clinched their fifth consecutive series victory in the opening weeks of the MLB season. They go into Sunday having won the first two games of the three-game series at Seattle.

In the process, the Rockies now have the best record in the NL, putting them in the No. 1 slot for the eight NL post-season spots.

Miami, back on the field and playing, is now in position to be the No. 2 NL seed, having won seven of nine games.

Listen In: Ryan Castellani on Big League Debut, Black Impressed, Ditto Blackmon

Ryan Castellani talks about the feeling from his four hitless innings against the Mariners in MLB debut

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Versatile Hampson Discusses Adding Outfield Duties to Middle Infield Play

Hampson has speed to be an impact leadoff hitter, which is where Black had him again on Saturday night in Seattle.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Saturday Pre-Game, Dropping Dahl Down in Lineup and More

Black looking forward to Castellani's big-league debut Saturday night in place of injured Chi Chi Gonzalez.

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Right-hander Castellani's Old Tricks Earn Him a New Opportunity -- in the Big Leagues.

Castellani makes his MLB debut Saturday night at Seattle, replacing injured Chi Chi Gonzalez in the Rockies rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

4 X 4: Blackmon Rockin' and Rollin', Offense In Gear

Don't look now, but Rockies 10-3 record matches Cubs for the best in the MLB for team with a full schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black; RHP Antonio Senzatela and OF Charlie Blackmon

Senzatela dominating on mound, Rockies offense comes up big and team claims win in series opener at Seattle

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black's Friday Pre-Game On Injury to Gonzalez, Saturday Debut as Starting Pitcher for Castellani and More

Castellani former second-round draft pick battled mental and mechanic problems on his delivery, but showed strong in Fall League and Rockies Camps This Year

Tracy Ringolsby

A Thought From the Past: Baseball Needs Realignment -- And 32 Teams

A regional alignment would be a boost in terms of travel and better showtimes for local television

Tracy Ringolsby

Blackmon Dealt with COVID-19; Now He's Dealing at the Plate

Blackmon got a late start on Summer Camp, but made up for lost time in a hurry

Tracy Ringolsby