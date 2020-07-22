Rockies Get No Respect: Oddsmakers Have them Fourth in NL West

Step aside, Rodney Dangerfield.

The Rockies don't get any respect, either.

Coming off an injury-plagued disappointment in 2019, the Rockies will head into the 60-game 2020 regular season with the odds having them the No. 4 team in the NL West, ahead of only the San Francisco Giants. And they face stronger post-season odds than all but the three teams with the worst odds in the three NL divisions.

And while the Rockies did struggle in 2019, when they were healthy in 2017 and 2018 they advanced to the post-season as an NL Wild Card.