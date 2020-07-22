Inside the Seams
Rockies Get No Respect: Oddsmakers Have them Fourth in NL West

Tracy Ringolsby

Step aside, Rodney Dangerfield.

The Rockies don't get any respect, either.

Coming off an injury-plagued disappointment in 2019, the Rockies will head into the 60-game 2020 regular season with the odds having them the No. 4 team in the NL West, ahead of only the San Francisco Giants. And they face stronger post-season odds than all but the three teams with the worst odds in the three NL divisions.

And while the Rockies did struggle in 2019, when they were healthy in 2017 and 2018 they advanced to the post-season as an NL Wild Card. 

July 21, 1959: Red Sox Became Final MLB Team to Integrate

Pumpsie Green pinch ran in eighth inning on July 21, 1959, becoming the first African-American to play for the Red Sox, the last MLB team to integrate

Tracy Ringolsby

Marquez Finds Himself No. 1 in Rockies Rotation

German Marquez sees drawing Rockies Opening Day start at Texas as just the beginning for him reaching goals.

Tracy Ringolsby

Matt Kemp Has Made Powerful Statement as a Coors Field Visitor

Rockies looking for Matt Kemp to add right-handed impact bat to lineup heavy on left-handed hitters

Tracy Ringolsby

July 20, 1969: The Perry Brothers Reach Baseball Landmarks

Gaylord delivers his first MLB home run for his first hit of the year in a Giants Win over the Dodgers, and Brother Jim picks up both wins in the Twins Sweep of the Pilots

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Bud Black Optimistic That Blackmon and Dahl Will Be Ready Friday

Rockies have final workout in Denver on Monday then head to Texas for exhibition games in advance of Friday season opener

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Extra Time Gave Brendan Rodgers Time to Strength His Shoulder

Rodgers looking forward to opening of the abbreviated season Friday at the Rangers

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Rockies 2020 Vision: A Handful of What Could Be . . .

Rockies need rebounds from Freeland, Davis, Murphy and Kemp -- and a healthy Dahl

Tracy Ringolsby

On July 19, 1924: Cardinals' Hi Bell Went the Distance Twice in Same Day

Hi Bell was the last big league pitcher to work complete game victories in both games of a doubleheader

Tracy Ringolsby

July 18, 1993 Rockies Came Up Empty Handed in Bid for Fred McGriff

San Diego wound up trading McGriff to the Braves, but still hooked the Rockies for the disaster of pitchers Greg Harris and Bruce Hurst

Tracy Ringolsby