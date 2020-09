Well, the Rockies did make a move up in their bid for an NL post-season slot -- even though they lost to the Angels on Sunday.

Say what? The Rockies picked up a half game on the Giants, the No. 8 team in the NL eight-team bracket. The Rockies are now 1 1/2 games back of the Giants because the Giants were swept in a doubleheader by the Padres.