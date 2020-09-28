Shortest Regular Season = Biggest Post-Season In MLB History

It's been a strange year for Major League Baseball.

And now, it's going to get a little stranger.

Eight teams from the AL and eight from the NL are advancing to a post-season that begins on Tuesday with the four AL teams with the best record hosting all of the games in the best-of-3 matchup.

The NL will open its four best-of-three Wild Card Series on Wednesday, with the same alignment of the four teams that finished with the best record hosting all three games against the four other qualifiers.

If teams had the same record, the one that had a better record in the head-to-head play between the two teams received the higher placement;