Stats, Inc: A Look at What's on Tap in the Friday Wild-Card Games

The Marlins are in the post-season for just the third time in their existence. They do, however, have an impressive history.

They are 6-0 all-time in post-season series, which led to the Marlins winning world championships the two previous times they have been to the post-season. Part of their past success was against the Cubs in the 2003 Bartman Game.

Marlins at Cubs

Ø With a 5-1 win in Game 1, the Marlins have won three straight playoff games at Wrigley Field dating back to Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS (the Bartman game). They are the first opponent to win three straight playoff games at Wrigley since the Yankees won four in a row between the 1932 and 1938 World Series.

Ø The Marlins are 6-1 in potential series-clinching games all-time, second-best record in MLB history behind the Mariners (3-0). They have never lost a postseason series in franchise history.

Ø Sixto Sanchez posted a 1.69 ERA in his first five career stats, striking out 29 while walking just five. In his last two starts, however, he had an 11.57 ERA with only four strikeouts and six walks.

Ø The Cubs’ lone run in Game 1 came on a solo home run from Ian Happ. The team has scored three or fewer runs in seven consecutive postseason games, combining for just 10 runs in those games.

Ø Yu Darvish became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out at least 10 batters per nine innings (11.0) while posting a WHIP of under 1.00 (0.96). He has gone at least 6.0 innings in all but one start this season (his first), posting 10 quality starts.

Ø Starling Marte is day-to-day with a pinkie fracture after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. Miami’s outfield combined to slash .230/.299/.346 this season – that .645 OPS ranked 28 in baseball.

Cardinals vs. Padres

Ø The Padres and Cardinals combined for seven home runs in Thursday’s Game 2, tied for the third most in postseason history and the second most in a nine-inning postseason game. Only Game 2 of the 2017 World Series (Astros and Dodgers, 8 HR in 11 innings) and Game 3 of the 2015 NLDS (Cubs and Cardinals, 8 HR in nine innings) had more.

Ø St. Louis led 6-2 in the sixth inning on Thursday before allowing seven consecutive runs in the bottom half of the sixth and seventh innings. It marked the second time in franchise history the club blew a four-run lead in the postseason, also doing so in Game 4 of the 1982 World Series in Milwaukee (led 5-1 in 7th, lost 7-5).

Ø San Diego will play in just its second ever winner-take-all game – it won its only previous game against the Cubs in Game 5 of the 1984 NLCS. Entering today’s game, the Padres are tied with the White Sox for the fewest winner-take-all games in franchise history – Chicago lost its first-ever such game on Thursday in Oakland.

Ø In his 100th career playoff game, Yadier Molina went 2-for-5 to reach 100 career postseason hits. Molina has played catcher in all 100 games and became the second player ever to catch 100 postseason games (Jorge Posada, 119) and the first National Leaguer to reach 100 career playoff hits.

Ø Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers each homered twice in Thursday’s win, becoming the second set of teammates in MLB history to each hit multiple home runs in a postseason game. The Yankees’ duo of Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth did so exactly 88 years before on October 1, 1932 in Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

Ø The teams combined to use 17 pitchers in Game 2, matching the postseason record for pitchers used in a nine-inning playoff game – set hours before in Thursday’s A’s/White Sox game. The Red Sox and Dodgers hold the record for a game of any length after combining to use 18 pitchers in 18 innings in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.