Stats, Inc: AL Division Series Quick Hits

Astros vs. Dodgers

Ø The Astros struggled mightily in California this year, going 4-16 (.200) during the regular season in games played in the Golden State (this series will be played at Dodger Stadium). That was the fourth-worst record in MLB history in games played in California (minimum 20 games), behind only the 2004 Diamondbacks (3-25, .107), 1959 Phillies (4-18, .182) and 2010 Diamondbacks (5-22, .185).

Ø Houston has won eight straight playoff games in which Carlos Correa has homered, including the series-clinching win against Minnesota. That is tied with Javy Lopez for the fourth-longest winning streak when homering in MLB postseason history, behind Bernie Williams (10), David Justice (9) and John Olerud (9).

Ø Oakland’s series win over the White Sox marked the first time the A’s won a playoff series after losing Game 1 since the 1974 ALCS against Baltimore.

Ø In the clinching win against the White Sox, Sean Murphy joined Yogi Berra (1956 World Series Game 7) as the only catchers in MLB history to have a homer and two walks in a winner-take-all playoff game.

Ø Chris Bassitt has a 0.53 ERA (2 ER in 33.2 IP) since the start of September (including playoffs), the lowest ERA by any MLB pitcher over that span (minimum 20 IP).

Ø Lance McCullers Jr. has allowed just 11 hits in four career postseason starts. The only pitchers to allow fewer hits over their first four career postseason starts are Don Larsen (9), Blue Moon Odom (10) and Wade Miley (10).

Rays vs. Yankees

Ø The Rays went 8-2 (.800) against the Yankees during the regular season, the best record by any team against the Yankees in a single regular season (minimum 10 games) since the Blue Jays went 11-2 in 1992.

Ø Including playoffs, Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-17 with three doubles, three homers and eight RBI in his career against Gerrit Cole. The six extra-base hits, eight RBI and 1.235 slugging percentage are all the best by any hitter against Cole (minimum 15 PA for slugging percentage).

Ø The Yankees scored double-digit runs in both games against the Indians, joining the 1970 Orioles as the only teams to score 10+ runs in each of their first two games of a single postseason.

Ø Gleyber Torres had an .800 on-base percentage in the series against the Indians, tied for the third-highest mark in a playoff series in MLB history (minimum 10 PA) behind Baltimore’s Gary Roenicke in the 1983 ALCS (.900) and Boston’s David Ortiz in the 2007 ALDS (.846).

Ø Gerrit Cole has seven wins in his 11 career postseason appearances. He will be trying to join Orlando Hernandez (nine wins) as the only pitchers in MLB history to earn at least eight wins in their first 12 career postseason appearances.

Ø Blake Snell has a 0.82 career ERA in the postseason. Snell’s Rays have won each of the last four Snell starts against the Yankees, and he has pitched to a 2.50 ERA in the four starts.