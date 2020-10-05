SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Stats, Inc: AL Division Series Quick Hits

Tracy Ringolsby

Astros vs. Dodgers

Ø The Astros struggled mightily in California this year, going 4-16 (.200) during the regular season in games played in the Golden State (this series will be played at Dodger Stadium). That was the fourth-worst record in MLB history in games played in California (minimum 20 games), behind only the 2004 Diamondbacks (3-25, .107), 1959 Phillies (4-18, .182) and 2010 Diamondbacks (5-22, .185).

Ø Houston has won eight straight playoff games in which Carlos Correa has homered, including the series-clinching win against Minnesota. That is tied with Javy Lopez for the fourth-longest winning streak when homering in MLB postseason history, behind Bernie Williams (10), David Justice (9) and John Olerud (9).

Ø Oakland’s series win over the White Sox marked the first time the A’s won a playoff series after losing Game 1 since the 1974 ALCS against Baltimore.

Ø In the clinching win against the White Sox, Sean Murphy joined Yogi Berra (1956 World Series Game 7) as the only catchers in MLB history to have a homer and two walks in a winner-take-all playoff game.

Ø Chris Bassitt has a 0.53 ERA (2 ER in 33.2 IP) since the start of September (including playoffs), the lowest ERA by any MLB pitcher over that span (minimum 20 IP).

Ø Lance McCullers Jr. has allowed just 11 hits in four career postseason starts. The only pitchers to allow fewer hits over their first four career postseason starts are Don Larsen (9), Blue Moon Odom (10) and Wade Miley (10).

Rays vs. Yankees

Ø The Rays went 8-2 (.800) against the Yankees during the regular season, the best record by any team against the Yankees in a single regular season (minimum 10 games) since the Blue Jays went 11-2 in 1992.

Ø Including playoffs, Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-17 with three doubles, three homers and eight RBI in his career against Gerrit Cole. The six extra-base hits, eight RBI and 1.235 slugging percentage are all the best by any hitter against Cole (minimum 15 PA for slugging percentage).

Ø The Yankees scored double-digit runs in both games against the Indians, joining the 1970 Orioles as the only teams to score 10+ runs in each of their first two games of a single postseason.

Ø Gleyber Torres had an .800 on-base percentage in the series against the Indians, tied for the third-highest mark in a playoff series in MLB history (minimum 10 PA) behind Baltimore’s Gary Roenicke in the 1983 ALCS (.900) and Boston’s David Ortiz in the 2007 ALDS (.846).

Ø Gerrit Cole has seven wins in his 11 career postseason appearances. He will be trying to join Orlando Hernandez (nine wins) as the only pitchers in MLB history to earn at least eight wins in their first 12 career postseason appearances.

Ø Blake Snell has a 0.82 career ERA in the postseason. Snell’s Rays have won each of the last four Snell starts against the Yankees, and he has pitched to a 2.50 ERA in the four starts.

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Memories from 2020: Blackmon Delivers Walk-Off Slam

Charlie Blackmon unloaded the second walk-off grand slam in franchise history, allowing the Rockies to claim an 8-4 victory against the Angels on Sept. 11, 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

By the Numbers: Astros vs. Athletics

Astros vs. Athletics Schedule, Post-Season History and Head-to-Head Regular season

Tracy Ringolsby

By the Numbers: Yankees vs. Tampa Bay

Yankee, Tampa Bay Schedule, Post-Season History and Head-to-Head Regular season

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: What Happens After A Balk?

What seems so simple can be so difficult -- a balk is a balk except when it isn't

Tracy Ringolsby

Cooperstown Remembers The Late Bob Gibson

For all he accomplished on the mound, Gibson's biggest accomplishments underscored the person he was

Tracy Ringolsby

RIP Bob Gibson: Baseball Great Passed Away Friday

Bob Gibson faced challenges in life -- from birth to death -- and never flinched

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc: A Look at What's on Tap in the Friday Wild-Card Games

Marlins at Cubs and Cardinals at Padres are the remaining Wild-Card series matchups

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats Inc.: Braves Take 1st Step To End Post-Season Losing Streak

The Ghost of Steve Bartman: Marlins still a post-season headache to the Cubs at Wrigley Field

Tracy Ringolsby

Post-Season Billboard: A's-White Sox Winner Take All Today

Yankees, Astros and Rays sweep first two games, advance to AL Division Series, which starts on Monday

Tracy Ringolsby