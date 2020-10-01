Stats Inc.: Braves Take 1st Step To End Post-Season Losing Streak

Braves (1-0) vs. Reds

Ø Game 1 was the Braves’ 18 postseason shutout in franchise history and just the second in the last 15 seasons. Atlanta has lost seven consecutive potential series-clinching games dating back to 2002, the second-longest such losing streak in MLB history (Oakland lost nine straight such games from 2000-03).

Ø A 1-0 game in 13 innings summarizes Game 1. Freddie Freeman provided the lone run on a single to center in the bottom of the 13. It was the first playoff game in MLB history to be scoreless through 12 innings.

Ø The Reds struck out 21 Braves in Game 1, tied for the second most in a postseason game in history - the Orioles struck out 21 Indians in Game 3 of the 1997 ALCS, and the Indians struck out 23 Orioles in Game 4 of the 1996 ALDS. The Reds also struck out 16 times in the game and went 1-for-12 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

Ø Trevor Bauer became the first pitcher in MLB history with at least 12 strikeouts, no walks and no runs allowed in a playoff game with his performance in Game 1. The Reds turn to Luis Castillo, who had a similar K/9 rate in the regular season (11.4) compared to Bauer’s (12.3). Castillo and Bauer became the first qualified teammates to each strike out at least 11.0 batters per nine innings in NL history.

Ø Atlanta’s bullpen pitched 6.0 shutout innings in Game 1, striking out 11 Reds. It is just the second time a team’s bullpen allowed no runs while striking out at least 10 batters in a postseason game – the Giants allowed no runs and struck out 12 Nationals in Game 2 of the 2014 NLDS.

Marlins (1-0) vs. Cubs

Ø With a 5-1 win in Game 1, the Marlins have won three straight playoff games at Wrigley Field dating back to Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS (the Bartman game). They are the first opponent to win three straight playoff games at Wrigley since the Yankees won four in a row between the 1932 and 1938 World Series.

Ø The Marlins are 6-1 in potential series-clinching games all-time, second-best record in MLB history behind the Mariners (3-0). They have never lost a postseason series in franchise history.

Ø Sixto Sanchez posted a 1.69 ERA in his first five career stats, striking out 29 while walking just five. In his last two starts, however, he had an 11.57 ERA with only four strikeouts and six walks.

Ø The Cubs’ lone run in Game 1 came on a solo home run from Ian Happ. The team has scored three or fewer runs in seven consecutive postseason games, combining for just 10 runs in those games.

Ø Yu Darvish became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out at least 10 batters per nine innings (11.0) while posting a WHIP of under one (0.96). He has gone at least 6.0 innings in all but one start this season (his first), posting 10 quality starts.

Ø Starling Marte is day-to-day with a pinkie fracture after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. Miami’s outfield combined to slash .230/.299/.346 this season – that .645 OPS ranked 28 in baseball.

Cardinals (1-0) vs. Padres

Ø The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 series lead with a 7-4 win in Game 1, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. It was just the third time in franchise history they’ve scored at least four runs in the top of the first inning of a playoff game (2019 NLDS Game 5 – 10 runs, 2011 NLCS Game 6 – 4 runs).

Ø Every Cardinals player with a plate appearance got at least one hit except for Harrison Bader (0-for-5). Their 13 total hits were tied for their third most in a postseason opener behind 2019 and 2002 (both 14). They also had 13 in 1982 and 1934, both years that ended in World Series wins.

Ø Yadier Molina led the charge with three hits, bringing his career postseason total to 98, now good for fifth all-time. He sits behind Derek Jeter (200), Bernie Williams (128), Manny Ramirez (117) and Jorge Posada (103).

Ø The Cardinals have won four of their last five potential series-clinching games, with three of those wins coming by at least five runs. The Padres are 4-5 all-time when facing elimination, including a 1-3 record against St. Louis, the team that eliminated them in 2005 and 2006.

Ø Austin Nola drove in two runs in Game 1, but finished with zero hits, getting both of his RBI with sacrifice flies. He’s the 16 player in postseason history with zero hits and multiple RBI, and the first since the Royals’ Eric Hosmer did so in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.

Ø The Padres fell to 1-19 all-time in the postseason when allowing at least four runs, the worst record in postseason history. They’re 11-4 when allowing three or fewer.

Dodgers (1-0) vs. Brewers

Ø The Dodgers took Game 1, 4-2, aided by two bases-loaded walks in the first inning by Brent Suter. Suter had four walks total in the inning, tied for the most ever by a pitcher in a single inning in the postseason.

Ø Mookie Betts had two hits, an RBI, a run, and four total bases in his Dodgers playoff debut, becoming the seventh Dodger ever to do so and first since A.J. Ellis and Adrian Gonzalez both did so in 2013. Of the prior six, only Manny Ramirez in 2008 replicated those numbers in his second game.

Ø Dating back to the 2017 NLCS, the Dodgers are just 3-6 in potential series-clinching games. Prior to that, they had a stretch where they went 15-5 in such games, dating back to the 1963 World Series, a sweep of the Yankees.

Ø The Brewers are 8-6 all-time when facing elimination, one of 12 teams with a record above .500 in such games. However, five of those eight wins came in the 1981 and 1982 playoffs. They’ve lost three of their last four potential elimination games, including a 1-1 mark against the Dodgers in the 2018 NLCS.

Ø Orlando Arcia accounted for all of Milwaukee’s runs in Game 1 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. It was his fourth career postseason home run, all coming since 2018 – in that span, the Brewers have just nine other playoff home runs, and no other player has more than two.

Ø The Brewers’ pitching staff ranked third in MLB this season with 614 strikeouts, behind only Cleveland (621) and Cincinnati (615). However, the Dodgers struck out just five times in Game 1, tied for their fewest in a postseason game since 2013.

A's (1-1) vs. White Sox

Ø Oakland’s five runs in the first four innings – including four in the first two – proved to be enough to tie the series against Chicago. The Athletics were just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, but an error by Nick Madrigal with the bases loaded in the first inning provided two runs.

Ø The White Sox have scored four of their seven runs in the eighth inning or later in this series. In the regular season, Chicago scored 57 runs in the eighth and ninth innings, most in the AL.

Ø Tim Anderson has tallied three hits in each of the two games of the series. He is the seventh player in MLB history to have at least three hits in each of his first two career postseason games and the first since Jim Edmonds in 2000 with the Cardinals.

Ø The Athletics are 4-10 all-time in winner-take-all postseason games – only the Yankees (13) have more such losses. The team has not won a postseason series since 2006, when Oakland swept Minnesota in the ALDS but was swept by Detroit in the ALCS.

Ø Chris Bassitt pitched 7.0 innings and allowed just one run while Marcus Semien added a two-run home run in Game 2. Both players began their MLB careers with the White Sox – they were both traded as part of a deal that sent Jeff Samardzija to the White Sox in the 2014-15 offseason.

Ø Oakland’s ERA in relief was 2.72 this season, best in MLB. However, the A’s bullpen has allowed three runs in 7.2 innings, giving up a home run in each game.