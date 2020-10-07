Stats, Inc.: Mike Zunino No Singles Hitter, But He Can Go Deep

Rays vs. Yankees

Ø Tampa Bay leveled the series at 1-1 with a 7-5 win in Game 2. Mike Zunino hit his second home run of the postseason, becoming the first player in MLB history to have a sub .150 batting average in the regular season (.147) and hit multiple home runs that postseason.

Ø The Rays have split the first two games of a best-of-5 just once before, against the Rangers in the 2011 ALDS. They went on to lose that series in four games. Tampa Bay has advanced to the LCS just once, in its first postseason appearance in 2008.

Ø The Yankees are 8-6 all-time in best-of-5 series tied at 1. They’re 7-1 when they win Game 3, with the only loss coming in the 1997 ALDS against Cleveland. They’re 1-5 when losing Game 3, with the only win coming in the 1977 ALCS against Kansas City.

Ø Giancarlo Stanton is now 5-for-15 this postseason, with all five of his hits being home runs. With his first of two in Game 2, he became the first player in MLB history to have his first four hits of a single postseason all be homers.

Ø Charlie Morton will make his 2020 postseason debut. He started two games in 2019 for the Rays, allowing two runs (one earned) across 10.0 innings, striking out 13. He started two games against the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS – he allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings in Game 3, but had 5.0 shutout innings in Game 7.

Ø Masahiro Tanaka will start Game 3 for the Yankees. He allowed six runs (all earned) in 4.0 innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against Cleveland, a game the Yankees won 10-9. It was the most earned runs he’s allowed in his career in a game in which he allowed zero home runs.

A's vs. Astros

Ø The Athletics have never won a series of any length after losing Games 1 & 2, and are 0-4 in such best-of-5 series. They were swept in the first three, and rallied to force a Game 5 in the 2012 ALDS against Detroit.

Ø The Astros are 3-1 in best-of-5 series after winning the first two games, with their lone loss coming in the 1981 NLDS against the Dodgers. Last season, they were up 2-0 against Tampa Bay in the ALDS and lost Games 3 & 4 before winning Game 5.

Ø Jesus Luzardo, who started Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the White Sox, will start Game 3 for Oakland. Luzardo allowed two home runs and three runs total in just 3.1 innings against the White Sox. He faced Houston twice this year, allowing two runs in both games, both of which were won by the A’s.

Ø Jose Urquidy allowed one run in 4.1 innings against Minnesota in Game 2 of the Wild Card series. In 14.1 career postseason innings, he has 15 strikeouts and just four walks and a 1.26 ERA.

Dodgers vs. Phillies

Ø The Dodgers won Game 1, 5-1, despite being no-hit through the first five innings. It was the largest postseason margin of victory by a team that was no-hit through five since the Reds beat the Phillies 6-2 in Game 2 of the 1976 NLCS.

Ø Justin Turner got his first hit of the postseason in Game 1, and scored two runs. He now has at least one run in six straight games against the Padres. That’s tied for the second-longest streak against any opponent in his career – he has an active seven-game run streak against the Braves.

Ø The Dodgers are 9-1 all-time when winning Game 1 of a best-of-5 series, with their only loss coming in last season’s NLDS against the Nationals. They’re a perfect 6-0 when taking a 2-0 lead.

Ø The Padres are 1-3 all-time when losing Game 1 of a best-of-5 series. The three losses all came against the Cardinals (1996, 2005, 2006), while the lone win came in their first-ever playoff series, when they rallied from a 2-0 deficit against the Cubs in the 1984 NLCS.

Ø Zach Davies will start Game 2 for San Diego. He allowed four runs (all earned) in 2.0 innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Cardinals. He has a 2.32 ERA in nine career games against the Dodgers (regular & postseason), with quality starts in each of his two outings against them this season.

Ø Clayton Kershaw will make his 27 career postseason start, tying John Smoltz for sixth most all-time, and three behind Justin Verlander (30) for the most among active pitchers. Kershaw threw 8.0 scoreless innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against Milwaukee, striking out a postseason career-high 13.

Braves vs. Marlins

Ø The Braves topped the Marlins, 9-5, in Game 1 yesterday, as they improved to 3-0 this postseason. It’s the first time Atlanta has won three postseason games since 2001, when the Braves went 4-4 en route to an NLCS loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ø The nine runs scored by Atlanta were its most in a playoff game since putting up 10 in Game 3 of the 2002 NLDS agaisnt San Francsico. The Braves franchise is undefeated in postseason play when scoring at least seven runs (28-0), the most such wins without a loss in MLB history.

Ø Travis d’Arnaud struck the biggest blow of the day in Game 1 with a three-run home run. He finished with four RBI, making him just the second Braves catcher all-time with four RBI in a playoff game – Eddie Perez hit a grand slam off Rod Beck at Wrigley Field in the 1998 NLDS.

Ø Garrett Cooper drove in a pair of runs for the Marlins in Game 1, and his three RBI are tied for the team lead in the postseason. Including the playoffs, Cooper now has six games with multiple RBI and six games with one RBI this season.

Ø Atlanta is 5-0 all-time in best-of-5 series after winning Game 1 and has swept each of its last four such series. The Braves will turn to rookie pitcher Ian Anderson in Game 2. He struck out nine in 6.0 scoreless innings against the Reds in Game 2 of the Wild Card series, allowing just two hits and two walks.

Ø The Marlins, who have never lost a playoff series, have trailed 1-0 in a best-of-5 series once, in 2003 against the Giants (won 3-1). Pablo Lopez will make his first career postseason start today. He struck out at least six and allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts this year, all wins.

Ø George Springer’s two home runs in Game 2 came after a four-hit game in Game 1. The only other player to have a four-hit game and a two-homer game back to back in the postseason, in either order, is Mickey Mantle in Games 2 & 3 of the 1960 World Series.

Ø Khris Davis hit just .200 with two home runs in 30 games this season but is 6-for-15 (.400) this postseason with three home runs. He has multiple hits and a homer in both games of this series.