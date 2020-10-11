SI.com
Inside the Seams
Stats Inc.: Quick Hits Game 1 ALCS

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

                                  ALDS -- Rays vs. Astros

Ø The Rays took four of seven regular-season meetings in 2019, but the Astros topped the Rays in a five-game ALDS. The Astros’ winning pitchers in that series were Justin Verlander (Game 1) and Gerrit Cole (Games 2 & 5). Cole is now with the New York Yankees, and Verlander is on the Injured List following Tommy John Surgery.

Ø Houston defeated Oakland in four games to make its fourth straight ALCS appearance, becoming the first team to do so since the Yankees from 1998 to 2001. The Astros hit 12 home runs and allowed 12 home runs in the series.

Ø Tampa Bay downed the Yankees in five games to advance to its second ALCS in franchise history – the Rays won the 2008 AL pennant (in 7 games over Boston) before losing the World Series in five games (to the Philadelphia Phillies). The Rays are 3-6 all-time in Game 1s (excluding single-game Wild Card playoffs), with losses in three of their last four.

Ø Carlos Correa went 7-for-14 with three home runs and 11 RBI in the ALDS. His four HR and 12 RBI this postseason both rank second to the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (six HR, 13 RBI), while his six walks are tied for second most this postseason, trailing only New York’s Gleyber Torres (7).

Ø Mike Brosseau hit a go-ahead solo home run in the 8th inning of Friday’s ALDS Game 5 to give the Rays a 2-1 win over the Yankees. Despite not starting, Brosseau picked up two of the Rays’ three hits in Game 5. It was Brosseau’s first career playoff home run and just his fourth playoff hit, all coming this season; Brosseau was on the Rays’ ALDS roster last season but did not appear in any games against Houston.

Ø Blake Snell will start Game 1 for the third consecutive series, having gone 1-1 in his prior starts this postseason. He made three appearances in the ALDS last season against the Astros, earning a loss in Game 2 and picking up a save in Game 4 while also pitching 1.1 scoreless innings in relief in Game 5.

Ø Framber Valdez will toe the rubber for Houston, his third career playoff appearance (second start). Valdez has struck out nine and allowed just two runs (both on solo home runs) in 12 postseason innings this season, picking up the win in both of his previous games.

