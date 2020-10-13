Stats, Inc., Quick Hits on LCS Games

ALCS: Tampa Bay Devil Rays vs. Houston Astros

Ø The Rays took a 2-0 series lead thanks to a 4-2 win in Game 2. Teams leading 2-0 in a best-of-7 series have won 22 consecutive series, dating back to the 2004 World Series. The Red Sox’ 2003 ALCS comeback from a 3-0 deficit is the last time a team has lost the first two games and won the series.

Ø Manuel Margot hit a three-run homer in the first inning in Game 2, one of just four hits by Tampa Bay. Margot now has three home runs this postseason (one in each series) – he had just one in his 47 regular-season games, coming on August 25 against Baltimore.

Ø Nine of the ten Astros with a plate appearance in Game 2 got a hit, but only Yuli Gurriel (two) had multiple, going 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch. Gurriel was 2-for-25 in his first seven games this postseason.

Ø The Astros have trailed a best-of-7 series 2-0 three times in their history, losing all three, though they actually rallied to take a 3-2 lead in two of those series (2004 NLCS & 2019 WS). This is the first time the Rays have won the first two games of a best-of-7 series.

Ø Ryan Yarbrough will make his 2020 postseason debut for Tampa Bay, He pitched three scoreless innings in three relief appearances in the 2019 ALDS against Houston. Yarbrough hasn’t allowed a home run since August 21, and in his five starts since then, he has 23 strikeouts and three walks.

Ø Jose Urquidy will get the start for Houston, his third of these playoffs. He allowed just one run on two hits in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against Minnesota, but gave up four solo home runs in 4.1 innings against Oakland in Game 3 of the ALDS.

NLCS: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Ø The Braves took a 1-0 series lead thanks to a 5-1 win in Game 1, hitting two home runs and scoring four runs in the ninth inning. It was the second time ever that the Braves have hit multiple home runs in the ninth inning of a playoff game – they did it last year in Game 1 of the NLDS (Acuna Jr. & Freeman).

Ø This is the fifth time the Braves have won Game 1 of the NLCS (also 1992, 1995, 1996, and 1999). They advanced to the World Series in each of the previous four seasons.

Ø Travis d’Arnaud extended his hitting streak to six games, as he has one in every Atlanta game this postseason. Only five Braves players have longer streaks to start a postseason – four players on the 1995 team, led by Marquis Grissom’s 14-game streak, and Hank Aaron, who had a hit in all seven games of the 1957 World Series.

Ø Kike Hernandez’ seventh career playoff homer accounted for the only Dodgers run of the night. It was his first hit of this postseason, and his second career playoff homer from the eighth spot or lower – he homered from the eighth spot in Game 1 of the 2018 NLDS, also against Atlanta.

Ø Tony Gonsolin will make his postseason debut for Los Angeles after Clayton Kershaw was scratched due to back spasms. Gonsolin struck out a combined 16 batters in 11.0 innings over his last two starts of the regular season. He had 30 strikeouts in 35.2 innings across his first seven appearances.

Ø Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta, the third start of the playoffs for the rookie. He’s thrown 11.2 scoreless innings in his first two games, with 17 strikeouts and just three walks. He’s just the seventh pitcher ever with two starts of at least five scoreless innings to begin his postseason career. Only one has three such starts – Christy Mathewson in 1905.