Stats Inc. Says: Rockies Have Historic Opening Day Edge on Rangers

The Rockies are three games over .500 (15-12) in Opening Day games, the fifth-best percentage among current franchises and the second-best record among current NL franchises. Texas, which is hosting the Rockies, is 24-35 in its history on Opening Day, ranking 29th, better than only Kansas City (18-33).



Current Franchises, Best Win Percentage on Opening Day – All-Time

New York Mets 38-20 .655

Seattle Mariners 26-17 .605

Baltimore Orioles 70-48-1 .593

New York Yankees 65-51-1 .560

Colorado Rockies 15-12 .556

-- This will be the third time the Rangers have opened the season with an interleague series, tied for the most such occurrences in baseball (Tigers, also on the road at Reds for Opening Day 2020). Texas has been the home team all three times.

MLB, Most Opening Day Interleague Games – All-Time

Rangers 3 2014 vs. Phillies; 2019 vs. Cubs; 2020 vs. Rockies

Tigers 3 2016 @ Marlins; 2018 vs. Pirates; 2020 @ Reds

-- Based on hitting numbers, few players get as hyped for Opening Day as Nolan Arenado.

Nolan Arenado in Opening Day Games

(w/ Ranks among Active Players with 25 PA in Opening Day Games)

BA .417 (10/24) 1

OBP .462 (12/26) t-3

SLG .875 (21/24) 2; Bryce Harper – 1.000

OPS 1.337 2; Bryce Harper - 1.500



-- German Marquez had more success away from Coors Field last season.

MLB, Largest Difference between ERA on Road/at Home - 2019

(ERA Qualifiers, Road Better Than Home)

Mike Soroka, Atl 2.59 [-2.5941]

German Marquez, Col 2.59 [-2.5935] (3.67 Road/6.26 Home)

Yu Darvish, ChC 1.87

Noah Syndergaard, NYM 1.62

Brett Anderson, Oak 1.45

-- The number of home runs (123) and stolen bases (65) that Trevor Story has been able to amass over his first four seasons have rarely been seen in baseball history.

MLB, 120+ HR & 60+ SB in First 4 Seasons in MLB – All-Time

(ordered by most recent)

HR SB

^Orlando Cepeda, SF (1958-1961) 122 65 ^HOF (1999)

Ryan Braun, Mil (2007-2010) 128 63

Trevor Story, Col (2016-2019) 123 65

-- Colorado has not had much success with the Designated Hitter in their history, posting the lowest win percentage by a National League club when playing by American League rules.

NL, Lowest Win Pct in Road Interleague Games – All-Time

Colorado Rockies 64-122 (.344)

Cincinnati Reds 68-118 (.366)

Pittsburgh Pirates 71-109 (.394)

Washington Nationals 88-125 (.413)

San Diego Padres 82-115 (.416)

-- After making the postseason in 2018 (Wild Card, 91-72), the Rockies almost exactly flipped their wins and losses columns in 2019 (71-91). It was the largest drop in wins in team history from one season to the next and the defense was the weak link.

Rockies, Decline from 2018 - > 2019

(With Franchise All-Time Ranks)

Team Wins -20 (91 - > 71) Largest Decrease

Opp. Runs/Game +1.34 (4.57 - > 5.91) Largest Increase

Opp. HR/Game +0.54 (1.13 - > 1.67) Largest Increase

Opp. BA +.027 (.250 - > .277) Largest Increase

Pitching K/9 -0.88 (8.73 - > 7.85) Largest Decrease

-- On the other hand, the Rangers improved by 11 wins from 2018 to 2019, tied for the third-largest increase in wins in MLB.

Largest Increase in Wins - 2018 - > 2019

2018 2019 Wins Diff.

Dodgers 92-71 106-56 +14

Twins 78-84 101-61 +13

Rangers 67-95 78-84 +11

Nationals 82-80 93-69 +11

White Sox 62-100 72-89 +10

-- Rangers Opening Day starting pitchere Lance Lynn struck out a career-high 246 batters in 2019 and he allowed 21 home runs, relatively low for a power pitcher (71.8% fastballs with 94.2 MPH average in 2019) who amassed 208.1 innings (also a career high).

MLB, Most Strikeouts per Home Run Allowed - 2019

(ERA Qualifiers)

Charlie Morton, TB 16.0

Max Scherzer, Was 13.5

Jacob deGrom, NYM 13.4

Sonny Gray, Cin 12.1

Lance Lynn, Tex 11.7 (246/21)

-- Joey Gallo epitomizes the “True Outcomes” Era. Over the last three seasons, 58.4 percent of his plate appearances have ended in a home run, strikeout or walk.

MLB, Highest Pct. of PA are True Outcomes - 2017-2019

(HR or K or BB, Minimum 1000 PA)

Joey Gallo 58.4 (821/1406)

Miguel Sano 54.2

Aaron Judge 53.9

Chris Davis 51.6

Ian Happ 49.4

Gallo ranks first in HR/PA (7.3%), second in K/PA (36.8%, Chris Davis, Bal – 37.6%) and 13 in BB/PA (14.3%; minimum 1000 PA for all ranks) since 2017.

