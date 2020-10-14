Stats, Inc., Takes a Look at Today's LCS Matchups

Rays vs. Astros, Rays lead best-of-seven ALCS 3-0

Ø The Rays took a 3-0 series lead thanks to a 5-2 win in Game 3. It’s the first time Tampa Bay has ever won the first three games of a playoff series of any length. Of the 38 teams to take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series, 30 have completed a sweep, five have won the series in five and two have won in Game 6. The remaining team? The 2004 Yankees lost in seven games in the ALCS against Boston.

Ø Randy Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Game 2. It was his sixth multi-hit game this postseason, tied for the most by a Ray in a season. He has 11 runs this year; only Melvin Upton Jr. (16 in 2008) has had more postseason runs in a single year for the Rays.

Ø Jose Altuve’s first-inning home run was the 17 of his postseason career. Among middle infielders, only Derek Jeter (20) has more. His 17 are tied for seventh most among all players.

Ø Houston has actually outhit Tampa Bay in this series, 26-18. However, the Astros are just 4-for-24 with runners in scoring position, and have not gotten any RBIs with those four hits. They have left a total of 31 runners on base.

Ø The Rays have won each of Tyler Glasnow’s last 11 starts, including three games this postseason. Glasnow most recently faced the Astros in the decisive Game 5 of the 2019 ALDS, when he allowed four runs in 2.2 innings.

Ø Zack Greinke does not have a win in his last 10 postseason starts, going 0-4 in that span (his team is 5-5 in those games, including 2-0 this season. His last win came in Game 2 of the 2015 NLDS.

Braves vs. Dodgers, Braves lead best of 7 NLCS, 2-0

Ø The Braves took a 2-0 series lead thanks to an 8-7 win in Game 2. Atlanta is now 7-0 this postseason, tied for the longest winning streak by an NL team to open a postseason (1967 Reds, 2007 Rockies).

Ø The Dodgers have lost their crip on the favorites role to win the World Series, following behind Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and just ahead of Houston.

Ø The Dodgers did not lose three consecutive games at all this season, and have not done so since the last three days of August 2019. The last time they lost the first three games of a playoff series was in 2006, when they were swept by the Mets in the NLDS.

Ø Ten of Freddie Freeman’s 21 career playoff games have come against the Dodgers – he has a hit in nine of them, including home runs in both games of this series (.300 playoff batting average against LA). He has a hit in just five of his other 11 playoff games (.238 batting average).

Ø Ozzie Albies has also homered in both games of this series, after getting just one home run in his first 14 career playoff games (Game 4 of the 2019 NLDS). Both of his have come in the ninth inning, making him the first player in MLB history to homer in the ninth of back-to-back playoff games.

Ø Julio Urias’ start in Game 3 will be his 15 playoff appearance, but just his second start. He allowed four runs in 3.2 innings in Game 4 of the 2016 NLCS. Urias threw at least 4.0 innings in all but one of his outings this season, and allowed two or fewer runs in all but two.

Ø Kyle Wright will make his second career postseason start after striking out seven Marlins over 6.0 shutout innings in Game 3 of the NLDS. Wright allowed five home runs over his last four starts after allowing just two in his first four. He has never faced the Dodgers in his career.