Stats, Inc. Takes a Look at Tuesday's Division Series Matchups

Braves vs. Marlins

Ø The Braves averaged 6.80 runs per game against the Marlins this season, their second-highest scoring average in a season against any divisional opponent, behind the 8.15 they averaged against the expansion Colorado Rockies in 1993.

Ø The Marlins have now won all seven playoff series they have played all-time. The only teams to win 8+ consecutive postseason rounds were the 1998-2001 Yankees (11), 2010-16 Giants (11) and 1927-41 Yankees (8).

Ø The Braves’ sweep of the Reds was their first playoff series win since the 2001 NLDS, snapping a streak of 10 straight postseason series losses (including the 2012 Wild Card Game). That tied the longest streak of playoff series losses all-time, joining the Cubs’ 10 straight from the 1910 World Series through the 1998 NLDS against Atlanta.

Ø Two players had 10+ RBI against the Marlins this season: Adam Duvall (12) and Freddie Freeman (11). Duvall (5), Freeman (2) and Marcell Ozuna (3) combined for 10 homers against Miami, while the Marlins as a team hit 10 total home runs against the Braves.

Ø Including his Game 1 win over the Cubs last round, Sandy Alcantara has thrown six straight quality starts, the longest active streak among pitchers whose teams are still alive in the postseason. Alcantara is looking to become the first Marlin to earn a win in each of his first two career playoff appearances.

Ø In his last outing, Max Fried became the first left-handed pitcher to throw 7+ shutout innings with no walks in his first career playoff start since Brooklyn’s Preacher Roe in Game 2 of the 1949 World Series.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Ø The Padres went 4-6 against the Dodgers this season, scoring 3.60 runs per game with a .288 on-base percentage. Against all other opponents, San Diego went 33-17, scoring 5.78 runs per game with a .341 OBP.

Ø San Diego won back-to-back elimination games against the Cardinals, hitting six home runs in the two games. The Padres had won just one of their previous 11 playoff games, hitting a total of three homers in those 11 games.

Ø In the two-game sweep of the Brewers, Los Angeles pitchers had a .172 opponent batting average, including .040 (1/25) with runners on base. The Dodgers led MLB in the regular season in opponent batting average overall (.213) and with runners on base (.207).

Ø Among players with 150+ career postseason plate appearances, Cody Bellinger ranks last in on-base percentage (.237) and second worst in strikeout rate (35.5 percent), ahead of only Austin Jackson (35.8).

Ø Mike Clevinger is looking to make his first appearance since September 23, when he lasted only one inning before leaving with an elbow injury. In Clevinger’s only career postseason start (2018 ALDS Game 3), he became the first AL pitcher with 9+ strikeouts and three or fewer hits allowed in his first postseason start since Ed Walsh in 1906.

Ø Walker Buehler has struck out 52 of the 155 batters he has faced in his postseason career. His 33.5 strikeout percentage is third best all-time through a pitcher’s first seven playoff starts, behind only Stephen Strasburg (34.1) and Gerrit Cole (33.7).

Astros vs. A's

Ø Houston’s 10 runs in Game 1 was its most in a postseason game since scoring 11 runs to sweep Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS. Of those 10 runs, seven came in the sixth inning or later – the Astros are outscoring opponents, 13-0, in the sixth inning or later in this postseason.

Ø Oakland has lost eight consecutive Game 1’s (including Wild Card elimination games) dating back to 2006, tied for the second longest streak in postseason history. Only Atlanta (10-game streak from 2001-19) has had a longer streak. Including Game 2 against the White Sox in the Wild Card round, the A’s are 16-9 following a loss this season, fourth-best record in MLB.

Ø Both team’s starters lasted only 4.0 innings in Game 1 – Houston used four relievers while Oakland used seven. The Athletics had the lowest bullpen ERA in the regular season (2.72), but the bullpen has a 4.05 ERA in the postseason. Houston’s bullpen has yet to allow a run in 14.2 innings pitched.

Ø Carlos Correa homered twice in Game 1, moving past Jose Altuve for second on Houston’s all-time postseason home run list at 14, now behind only George Springer (15). At 26 years old, he is by far the youngest player to reach 14 postseason home runs, passing Mickey Mantle, who hit his 14 at 28.

Ø Though Khris Davis hit just .135 against righties in the regular season, he homered off Lance McCullers Jr. for his second home run of the postseason. Davis had just two home runs in 30 games in the regular season, having a career-worst .329 slugging percentage.

Ø Sean Manaea, who did not pitch in the Wild Card round, posted a 2.65 ERA in his last six starts of the regular season after opening the season with a 7.65 ERA in his first five starts. In his first career postseason game, Framber Valdez pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card round against Minnesota, allowing just two hits while striking out five.

Yankees vs. Rays

Ø With a 9-3 win in Game 1, the Yankees have scored 31 runs this postseason, the most by any team in their first three games of the postseason all-time. New York has hit 11 home runs, also the most by any team through three postseason games all-time.

Ø Tampa Bay allowed four home runs in Game 1, tying its most allowed in a postseason game (last done in Game 4 of the 2011 ALDS against Texas). In the regular season, the Rays held opponents to a .391 slugging percentage, fourth lowest in the American League.

Ø The Yankees have won three of their last four series when leading 1-0 dating back to the 2012 ALDS against the Orioles. The Rays have lost three straight Game 1’s in the ALDS – they have not made it past the divisional round since 2008, when they won the pennant.

Ø Aaron Judge is 2-for-14 (.143) in the postseason thus far, but both hits have been homers – he hit his 10 home run in his 30 career postseason game last night. Only Carlos Beltran (14) and Nelson Cruz (13) have hit more home runs through 30 career postseason games.

Ø Last night, Ji-Man Choi hit his third home run off Gerrit Cole this season – no other player has hit multiple home runs off Cole in 2020. Choi is slashing .345/.441/.724 against the Yankees this season (including the postseason) compared to .192/.297/.333 against all other teams.

Ø Deivi Garcia will be the first Yankee rookie to start a postseason game since Ivan Nova in the 2011 ALDS. Tyler Glasnow allowed two home runs against Toronto in the second Wild Card game, but struck out eight and got a quality start in Tampa Bay’s win.