Stats Inc.: Winners of a Game 5 after a 2-2 WS Start Has Losing Tendency

World Series Tid Bits

Ø This is the 15th World Series tied 2-2 since 198). In the previous 14, the winner of Game 5 has lost the World Series eight times:

-- 2019 Astros -- 2011 Rangers -- 2002 Giants -- 2001 Yankees -- 1991 Braves -- 1987 Cardinals --1986 Red Sox, and 1982 Brewers.

Ø This postseason, the Rays have hit 33 home runs, allowed 30 home runs and have had their batters strike out 194 times, all are the most all-time in a single postseason. Rays’ pitchers have struck out 168 men, tied 3rd most in a single postseason and they have walked 71 batters, 4th most all-time.

Ø The Dodgers have scored 94 runs this postseason, 4th most in a single postseason and seven away from the all-time record (2002 Angels – 101), have hit 27 home runs (tied 2nd most all-time), drawn 76 walks (2nd most all-time, 1997 Marlins – 78) and have had 59 extra-base hits (3rd most all-time; 2017 Astros – 61, 2007 Red Sox 60).

Ø In their two wins in this World Series, the Rays have hit .290 as a team and scored 14 runs on 20 hits, including six home runs and they have also walked nine times. In their two losses in this World Series, the Rays have hit .161 and scored just five runs on 10 hits, hit just two home runs and walked just twice.

Ø The Dodgers got 4-hit games in Game 4 last night from Corey Seager and Justin Turner. Earlier this postseason, the Dodgers got a 5-hit game from Will Smith (NLDS Game 3 vs. SD) and a 4-hit game from Joc Pederson (NLCS Game 3 vs. Atl). The Dodgers are the third team in postseason history to have four different players record a 4+ hit game in a single postseason (2004 Yankees & 1999 Red Sox).

Ø Corey Seager has accumulated some massive numbers this postseason: 19 runs scored (2nd most all-time in a single postseason – Carlos Beltran, 2004 Hou – 21), 8 home runs (t-2nd most), 18 RBI (t-5th most), 12 extra-base hits (5th most) and 49 total bases (3rd most). Seager has scored a run in each of the first four games, and will look to be the first player since Derek Jeter in 2000 to score a run in Games 1-5.

Ø Brandon Lowe had three RBI in Game 4, after knocking in three in Game 2. Lowe had just two RBI this postseason entering the World Series (14 games), and has six in the Fall Classic. Prior to Game 2, Lowe hadn’t had a multi-RBI game since September 23 at NY Mets.

Ø Sunday will be Clayton Kershaw’s 37th postseason appearance, and 30th start. Only five others have made 30+ postseason starts (Pettitte 44, Glavine 35, Clemens 34, Maddux and Verlander 30). Kershaw’s 201 career postseason strikeouts are four shy of the all-time career record (Justin Verlander 205). Kershaw, 3-1 this postseason, will be looking to be the third Dodgers pitcher with four wins in a single postseason (Burt Hooton 1981 & Julio Urias 2020).

Ø This postseason, Tyler Glasnow has been much better in innings 1-3 than in innings 4-6. Innings 1-3: 2.51 ERA (4/14.1), .160 OppBA (8/50), 19 K/8 BB and three home runs allowed. Innings 4-6: 11.57 ERA (12/9.1), .308 OppBA (12/39), 14 K/6 BB and four home runs allowed.