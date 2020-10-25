SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Stats Inc.: Winners of a Game 5 after a 2-2 WS Start Has Losing Tendency

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of Stats, Inc.

World Series Tid Bits

Ø This is the 15th World Series tied 2-2 since 198). In the previous 14, the winner of Game 5 has lost the World Series eight times:

-- 2019 Astros -- 2011 Rangers -- 2002 Giants -- 2001 Yankees -- 1991 Braves -- 1987 Cardinals --1986 Red Sox, and 1982 Brewers.

Ø This postseason, the Rays have hit 33 home runs, allowed 30 home runs and have had their batters strike out 194 times, all are the most all-time in a single postseason. Rays’ pitchers have struck out 168 men, tied 3rd most in a single postseason and they have walked 71 batters, 4th most all-time.

Ø The Dodgers have scored 94 runs this postseason, 4th most in a single postseason and seven away from the all-time record (2002 Angels – 101), have hit 27 home runs (tied 2nd most all-time), drawn 76 walks (2nd most all-time, 1997 Marlins – 78) and have had 59 extra-base hits (3rd most all-time; 2017 Astros – 61, 2007 Red Sox 60).

Ø In their two wins in this World Series, the Rays have hit .290 as a team and scored 14 runs on 20 hits, including six home runs and they have also walked nine times. In their two losses in this World Series, the Rays have hit .161 and scored just five runs on 10 hits, hit just two home runs and walked just twice.

Ø The Dodgers got 4-hit games in Game 4 last night from Corey Seager and Justin Turner. Earlier this postseason, the Dodgers got a 5-hit game from Will Smith (NLDS Game 3 vs. SD) and a 4-hit game from Joc Pederson (NLCS Game 3 vs. Atl). The Dodgers are the third team in postseason history to have four different players record a 4+ hit game in a single postseason (2004 Yankees & 1999 Red Sox).

Ø Corey Seager has accumulated some massive numbers this postseason: 19 runs scored (2nd most all-time in a single postseason – Carlos Beltran, 2004 Hou – 21), 8 home runs (t-2nd most), 18 RBI (t-5th most), 12 extra-base hits (5th most) and 49 total bases (3rd most). Seager has scored a run in each of the first four games, and will look to be the first player since Derek Jeter in 2000 to score a run in Games 1-5.

Ø Brandon Lowe had three RBI in Game 4, after knocking in three in Game 2. Lowe had just two RBI this postseason entering the World Series (14 games), and has six in the Fall Classic. Prior to Game 2, Lowe hadn’t had a multi-RBI game since September 23 at NY Mets.

Ø Sunday will be Clayton Kershaw’s 37th postseason appearance, and 30th start. Only five others have made 30+ postseason starts (Pettitte 44, Glavine 35, Clemens 34, Maddux and Verlander 30). Kershaw’s 201 career postseason strikeouts are four shy of the all-time career record (Justin Verlander 205). Kershaw, 3-1 this postseason, will be looking to be the third Dodgers pitcher with four wins in a single postseason (Burt Hooton 1981 & Julio Urias 2020).

Ø This postseason, Tyler Glasnow has been much better in innings 1-3 than in innings 4-6. Innings 1-3: 2.51 ERA (4/14.1), .160 OppBA (8/50), 19 K/8 BB and three home runs allowed. Innings 4-6: 11.57 ERA (12/9.1), .308 OppBA (12/39), 14 K/6 BB and four home runs allowed.

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers Starting Pitchers Strong Arming Rays

Dodgers have 2-games-to-1 edge in World Series going into Saturday night's Game 4

Tracy Ringolsby

Rays Are Biggest Payroll Underdogs in World Series History

Can the Rays surpass the 2003 Marlins as the biggest payroll underdog to win a World series?

Tracy Ringolsby

Buehler Has Enjoyed Striking Post-Season Success

History Says: Winner of Game 3 in 2020 World Series Will Have Edge for Championship

Tracy Ringolsby

Umpire Got the Count Wrong, Now What?

An incorrect pitch count can be corrected -- but only before another pitch is thrown.

Tracy Ringolsby

Golden Boy: Arenado Nominated for 8th Gold Glove in 8 MLB Seasons

Arenado and Blackmon among finalists at their positions for Gold Glove Awards; Story left off finalists list at shortstop

Tracy Ringolsby

Seven Years Later, Daniel Bard Got Another Opportunity and Took Advantage of It

Daniel Bard had been through enough in his baseball career that the thought of pitching in Coors Field never phased him

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Daniel Bard's Amazing Comeback Earned Attention from Peers

Daniel Bard returned to the big leagues after a seven-year absence, and at the age of 35 re-established himself as a quality reliever

Tracy Ringolsby

A Rare Moment: Dodger-Rays World Series is 3rd in 21 years Featuring Best 2 Records in MLB

Dodgers haven't won a World Series since 1988 and Rays are looking for first world championship in franchise history

Tracy Ringolsby

Clayton Kershaw Earns 5th Post-Season Game 1 Victory, Equaling Most in History

Blake Snell draws Game 2 World Series start for Rays, looking to get through six innings for first time in 15 starts this year -- 4 in post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers/Rays Combine for Best Winning Percentage in World Series History

The post-season may have had a record 16 teams, but the two teams with the best records in MLB face off in World Series

Tracy Ringolsby