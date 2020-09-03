When it comes to power, check out Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

Story has hit nine home runs, seven of which are No Doubters, meaning they would have been hit out of any ballpark in Major League Baseball. Story and Trent Grishom of the Mariners are the only players with more than 50 percent of their home runs being classified No Doubters.

There may be players with more home runs, but there aren't any who have shown more raw power, and TheDataFace.com has the data to prove it.

TheDataFace.com has relaunched its "No Doubter" reporter, which tracks hit hard enough, far enough and high enough to leave any Major League ballpark.

At season's end TheDataFace.com will grown "the true" jhme run champion.