The Odds Are: Rockies Are Long Shot to Win World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

The Dodgers and Yankees are the favorites to advance to the World Series, according to www.betonline.ag. In fact the Dodgers are involved in the top five possible World Series.

The Rockies, meanwhile, are 175/1 to play the Yankees in the World Series, which represents the lowest odds for the Rockies against any AL team. The Rockies rank fourth among the five NL West teams in terms of the World Series, ahead of only the San Francisco Giants.

odds3
Overheard: Rockies GM Jeff Bridich and Manager Bud Black Discussed Plans for 60-Game Season

Players report on Wednesday with workouts to begin on Friday or Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

A Quick Look at Rules Adjustments in MLB Due to Shortened Season and COVID-19

MLB teams will hold 1st Workouts Friday/Saturday; Regular season Opens July 23/24

Tracy Ringolsby

June 29: In 1984 Pete Rose Appears in 3,309th Game, Setting MLB Record

Pete Rose was a visitor in Cincinnati the day he appeared in his MLB record setting 3,309th game

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Set 52 of 60 Available Slots on Player Pool Roster

2018 No. 1 draft choice Ryan Rolison among 52 players on Rockies Player Pool Roster

Tracy Ringolsby

June 28, 2020: Biggio Joins 3,000 Hit Club Against Rockies Instead of With Rockies

Rockies pursued Biggio as a free agent, but general manager Bob Gebhard wasn't up front with the late Jerry McMorris and Biggio resigned with Astros

Tracy Ringolsby

The San Francisco Giants Don't Want to Have an Empty Look Even In Empty Ballpark

Giants plan to have paper cutouts of fans placed in the empty seats when MLB begins play

Tracy Ringolsby

Tom Verducci Sees the Rays, Padres, Nationals and Astros Primed to Benefit In Short Season

Pitching depth key for Rays, Padres and Nationals, lack of fans will be a welcomed road moment for Astros

Tracy Ringolsby

June 27, 2010: Moyer Becomes All-Time Leader in Home Runs (Allowed)

At the age of 47, Jamie Moyer moved past Robin Roberts for the MLB record in home runs allowed when Vernon Wells went deep

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Arenado Favored to Lead NL in Hits

Arenado, Story and Blackmon get attention for offensive production from the oddsmakers; Marquez steps up in pitching categories

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: Let's Try That Again

Sometimes in the world of baseball the first time isn't the right time and then it is time for a do-over

Tracy Ringolsby