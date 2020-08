The Rockies quick start got the attention of oddsmakers. The Rockies opened the season as 80-to-1 to win the NL West, and 300-to-1 to win the World Series.

On Thursday, however, a two-week reassessment was made, and the Rockies are now 30-to-1 to win the World Series and 16-to-1 to win the NL West. They still trail both the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West rankings.