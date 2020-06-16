The Odds: Is Baseball Going to Give Fans a Cold Shoulder This Summer?

There is a certain amount of frustration among baseball fans at the lack of progress that has been made in salvaging at least a part of the regular season plus the entire post-season.

Will the two sides agree and yell play ball or will the two sides spend the reason of the summer and all winter pointing a finger of blame at each other?

Will there be an MLB regular season?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +175 (7/4)

How many games will MLB play during the regular season in 2020?

51-65 5/8

50 or less 9/4

66 or more 15/4

***Note: Must be a season for action.