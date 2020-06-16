InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

The Odds: Is Baseball Going to Give Fans a Cold Shoulder This Summer?

Tracy Ringolsby

There is a certain amount of frustration among baseball fans at the lack of progress that has been made in salvaging at least a part of the regular season plus the entire post-season.

Will the two sides agree and yell play ball or will the two sides spend the reason of the summer and all winter pointing a finger of blame at each other?

www.BetOnline.ag has the odds

Will there be an MLB regular season?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +175 (7/4)

How many games will MLB play during the regular season in 2020?

51-65 5/8

50 or less 9/4

66 or more 15/4

***Note: Must be a season for action.

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In the Beginning: 1st Game in Rockies Franchise History, 28 Years Ago Tuesday

When Bend Rockies took the field it was a wild time in the ballpark

Tracy Ringolsby

Do Baseball Owners Realize When They Blast Players They Belittle their Product?

Baseball is a business in which the product that they want the pubic to embrace are the players who ownership is currently painting as greedy

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Draft Choice Blomgren Has Mindset That Pushed Him to Achieve

Blomgren's father made it possible for him to excel by providing opportunities father never had

Tracy Ringolsby

June 15 in Baseball History: Vander Meer Added His Personal Touch to Baseball's 1st Night Game

Ubaldo Jimenez owns only no-hitter in Rockies history -- at Atlanta on April 17, 2010

Tracy Ringolsby

On the Road Again: Major League Scouts Get Green Light to Attend Amateur Events

Summer amateur events will have scouts of MLB teams on hand, but teams will be limited to no more than three scouts at an event

Tracy Ringolsby

Catching On: Leisenring Set To Become 2nd Catcher and 2nd Colorado Native Signed by Rockies

Ralston Valley alum Luke Leisenring first known post-draft free agent to agree to terms with Rockies

Tracy Ringolsby

2nd Rate? Not a Chance, Rockies Draft Choice McMahon Has Big-League Motivation

Colorado Rockies landed promising right-hander from Miami with 47th pick in the draft

TheCowboy

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Today In Rockies History: Barnes and Desmond Delivered Inside-the-Park Home Runs on June 14

The Rockies have hit 19 inside-the-park home runs -- and two of them came on June 14.

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron Were the Guiding Lights for Dusty Baker

Dusty Baker's fear of being drafted by Atlanta turned into a blessing for his development as a man

TheCowboy