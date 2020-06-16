The Odds: Is Baseball Going to Give Fans a Cold Shoulder This Summer?
Tracy Ringolsby
There is a certain amount of frustration among baseball fans at the lack of progress that has been made in salvaging at least a part of the regular season plus the entire post-season.
Will the two sides agree and yell play ball or will the two sides spend the reason of the summer and all winter pointing a finger of blame at each other?
www.BetOnline.ag has the odds
Will there be an MLB regular season?
Yes -250 (2/5)
No +175 (7/4)
How many games will MLB play during the regular season in 2020?
51-65 5/8
50 or less 9/4
66 or more 15/4
***Note: Must be a season for action.