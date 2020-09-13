SI.com
Inside the Seams
The Race Is On: Yankees Have Pulled Away From Pack in Battle for 8th Slot in AL Post-Season

Tracy Ringolsby

Last Tuesday, the Yankees fell to .500, and were clinging to the eighth and final post-season spot in the American League.

Now, look at them.

The Yankees go into Sunday's game against the Orioles having won four in a row, and having extended their lead for that last spot in the post-season to 4 1/2 games over the closest challengers.

What's more, the Yankees, at this point, have 14 games remaining in 15 days, and no doubleheaders on the schedule.

wildcard
results
schedule
