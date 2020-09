Oakland becomes first team to clinch a division title, extending lead over second-place Astros to 6 1/2 games in the AL West. Tampa Bay has a Magic Number of 2 to clinch the AL East.

The Rockies, meawhile, are 2 1/2 back of No. 8 Philadelphia for the final slot in the NL bracket. They are two games back of the Giants and Brewers, both of which are a half-game behind the Phillies.