Wednesday in Review: Rays Shining Bright, NL's Padres, Marlins Void of Victories

Tampa Bay is on a power trip. Rays lead Yankees 2-games-to-1

No. 8 hitter Kevin Kiermaier delivered a three-run home run of Yankee Mashario Tanaka that gave the Rays a 4-1 lead en route to an 8-4 victory and 2-games-to-1 lead on the Yankees in the best-of-five NLDS on Wednesday.

Oh, and No. 9 hitter Michael Perez added a two-run home run off Chad Green in the sixth.

Kierman and Perez drove in three runs apiece, the first time in post-season history a team's No. 8 and No. 9 hitters both had three RBI in a game.

THE RAYS HAVE EIGHT have eight players who have hit a home run in the first three games, including one in each game by Randy Arozarena. The 25-year-old Cuban outfielder is 12-for-20 overall against the Yankees.

He is the third Rays player in history with at least three home runs in a post-season series. Carlos Pena hit three home runs in the 2008 ALDS against the White Sox, and followed that up with four home runs in the 2008 ALCS.

The Rays finished 14th in MLB with 80 home runs in the regular season.

They are third in post-season home runs this year with 12, one behind Oakland and two back of the Yankees. The biggest difference in the two teams? The Rays have a 2-1 edge on the Yankees in the post-season. And the A's, like the Yankees, are facing elimination, having lost two of three to Houston.

YANKEE MIKE STANTON is another product of the power game. He hit a two-run in the loss to the Rays on Wednesday, but it was his sixth of the post-season, at least one in each of the Rays first five post-season games. The give-game home run streak equals the Yankee record set by Bernie Williams in 1996 and equaled by Alex Rodriguez in 2009.

His streak of a home runs in five consecutive post-season games breaks the Yankees record set by Lou Gehrig and equalled by Reggie Jackson.

It comes at the end of two years of frustration for Stanton, who appeared in only 41 games combined in 2019-20.

A's enjoy a revival. Late-game rally allows them to avoid being swept.

Chad Pinder delivered the three-run home run in the seventh, that parked Oakland's late-game rally in a 9-7 victory against the Astros that allowed the A's to avoid being swept in the best-of-five ALCS.

It, however, was Ramon Laureano, who provided the emotional. When the A's came off the field after the sixth inning, trailing 6-3, Laureano gathered the players in the far corner of the dugout and made his feelings felt.

Message delivered.

“You could kind of just feel when we got into the dugout [after the sixth] the energy was down again. We kind of got that same flatline feeling,” Pinder said. “Ramón was having no part of that. He was having absolutely no part of that. I won't go into too much depth on what he said, but it was along the lines of, ‘This ain’t it. This ain’t over. This ain't our last game, and we're not going to let it be our last game.'

“We've gone through too much and had too many good things happen throughout the season to leave here getting swept. We just gotta keep getting to the next day. That's kind of what I got from it, with Ramon’s intensity tangled in there a little bit.”

Liam Hendricks did his part, too. Coming on to pitch in the bottom of the seventh, after the A's had tied the score at 7-7 in the top of the inning, Hendricks became the fifth reliever in A's post-season history to finish up a game with three scoreless innings.

The rest of the bullpen has a 6.75 ERA in the three Division Series games, having allowed 18 earned runs in 24 innings.

The Astros are not panicking in the aftermath of letting Game 3 slip away on Wednesday. History is on their side.

In a best-of-five postseason series, teams with a 2-1 lead have gone on to win the post-season series 62 of 87 times (71 percent). However, last season, two of the three teams that fell behind 2-1 in the Division Series -- the Nationals (vs. Dodgers) and Cardinals (vs. Braves) -- came back to win.

"We're still in the lead," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "This team has been there before. These guys don't seem real worried about it. We got beat (Wednesday). We made some mistakes. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes (Thursday)."

The question is whether the Astros bullpen can rebound. after working 18 1/3 scoreless innings in the post-season, the relievers gave up six runs in the final three innings on Wednesday.

There was positive talk after the game -- with reason.

The A's bullpen had a 2.72 ERA in the regular season, the best in baseball, and converted 17 of 21 save opportunities.

BRAVE NEW WORLD: Atlanta a win away from advancing to NLCS for first time since 2001

The Braves are up 2-0 in the best-of-five NLDS against the Marlins, leaving them just one win away from ending a nine-year post-season frustration by advancing to the NLCS for the first time since 2001.

And they have done in what has been a long-time strength of the Braves -- starting pitching. The Braves are 4-0 this fall -- sweeping Cincinnati in two games in the NL Wild-Card, and now up 2-0 on the Marlins in the best-of-five NLDS.

The 2-0 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday was the third shutout in four games for the Braves, who beat Cincinnati by scores of 1-0 and 5-0 in the Division Series.

ROOKIE IAN ANDERSON was center stage on Wednesday, pitching the first six innings of the 2-0 victory, giving him 11 12/3 scoreless innings in two post-season starts. Not bad for a guy who didn't even join the Braves rotation until Aug. 26 when he allowed one run in six innings of a 5-1 victory against the Yankees.

He was 3-2 in six starts during the regular season, but more importantly he had a 1.95 ERA. Then came the post-season. He worked six shutout innings to earn the win against Cincinnati in Game 2 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series.

On Wednesday, he added 5 2/3 shutout innings to his resume.

"Even on his off days, he's always locked in, patting attention, thinking about how he could get (hitters) out," said catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who is hitting .400 this post-season, hit one of two home runs that accounted for the two runs that scoredin the game. Dansby Swanson hit the other home run.