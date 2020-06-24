What's On Tap With Plan Owners Instituted for Start of MLB Season Weekend of July 24-26

The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to the basis of a deal that will have players report to training camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season that will begin the weekend of July 24-26, according to multiple media reports.

The season will end on Sept. 27.

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports there is still a medical issue that has to be addressed.

And there is no word on whether fans would be permitted in ballparks or the games will be played in private with television providing the only link for the fan base.

The plan reportedly includes:

-- Players will receive a pro-rated portion of their agreed to salaries, which given a 60-game schedule would be 37 percent.

-- Trade deadline, Aug. 31.

-- "Transaction Freeze” will be over at 10:00 am MT on the 5th day prior to the first day of Spring Training.

-- Pitchers/catchers report to camp first, then position players.

-- Active Roster limit has to be reduced from 30 to 28 on the 15th day of the season / from 28 to 26 on the 29th day.

-- Players will receive a full season of service time.

-- Fighting/instigating fights strictly prohibited.

-- All buffet-style food spreads are prohibited.

-- Duties handled by bat boys/girls and ball boys/girls will be performed by existing club staff.

-- Teams can invite 60 players to big-league spring training or send up to 20 players on 40-man roster to alternate site.

-- Not all players on 40-man roster must be invited to big-league spring training, but if not they still must be paid.

-- Teams must submit 60-man player pool names by 1 p.m. MT on Sunday.

-- In-person scouting will be allowed.

-- Teams can take up to 3 taxi squad players, one of which is a catcher, on the road.

-- Players on opposite teams should not socialize, fraternize, or come within 6 feet of each other before the game, during warm-ups, in-between innings, or after the game.

-- To be eligible for postseason, players must be added to big-league roster by Sept. 15.

-- Nashville could host two teams of unsigned players to serve as an emergency pool. Player would be paid $400 a week. MLB teams would be assess a fee to sign one of the players.

-- A COVID-19 injured list for players who test positive, have confirmed exposure or are exhibition symptons. There would be no specific number of days to spend on the list.