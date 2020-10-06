Yankees No Longer Chasing Rays; Knock Tampa Bay Off in Game 1 of ALCS

When the upstart Tampa Bay Rays slipped past the Yankees and claimed an AL East regular-season champion, it was like poking a bear with a stick.

There is a sense of entitlement in the Bronx, where the Yankees have won more world championships than any team in history. In fact the Yankees 27 world championships dwarf St. Louis' 11, and the Cardinals are the only other MLB team with a double-figure championship total.

So after being No. 2 in the AL East during the regular season, the Yankees scored 22 runs in sweeping the Indians in two games in the Wild-Card round before having the breakout game against the Rays, becoming the first team in post-season history to score nine or more runs in three consecutive October games.

THE JUDGE POUNDED HIS GAVEL

Aaron Judge struggled at season's end, going 7-for-36 (.194) to finish the regular season. In the post-season, however, Judge is pounding the gavel.

He hit a two-run home run in Game 1 of the Wild-Card round, and then delivered a fifth-inning home run in Game 1 of the AL Division Series to put the Yankees up 5-4. He now has joined Lou Gehrig, Nelson Cruz, Carlos Beltran and Duke Snider as the only players to have at least 10 home runs and 20 RBI in their first 30 post-season games.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton also homered, giving him at home run in each of the three post-season games this year, the fourth Yankee to do that. He joined Judge (2018), Hake Bauer (1958) and Johnny Mize (1952) to hit a home run in the first three games of a post-season.

FINALLY A SMILE

It had been a sad stretch for he Yankees Clint Frazier. He went 1-for-20 in the final six games of the regular season, and wasn't in the lineup for either game of the sweep of

the Indians. He, however, was in the lineup in left field for Game 1 in the ALDS, and he responded with a home run that gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the thir dinning.

"I feel like I blacked out running the baes," said Frazier. "The last few weeks had been frustrating for me. This meant a lot because (Game 1) was all that mattered."

TAMPA TRAMPLED

Rays manager Kevin Cash felt his team still had a chance going into the ninth inning, down 4-3, and with John Curtiss taking the mound. Curtiss, who had a 1.80 ERA in 17 regular-season games, was far from what the Jays' needed.

It didn't go well. Curtiss retired only two batters, threw 42 pitches, and gave up five runs, the last four on a Stanton grand slam. Finally, Cash made a change calling on Shane McClanahan. It was a moment that underscored the strange summer of 2020.

McClanahan became the first player in Major League history to make his debut in the post-season.