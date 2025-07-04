Rockies Became Last Team To Reach 20 Wins With Their Victory Over Astros
The Colorado Rockies are the last to the party in terms of reaching 20 wins on the season.
Now over halfway into the year, they just finally got to that mark against the Houston Astros -- a team that had the best record in the month of June.
The Rockies also happened to post their best record for a full month on the year during June when they which secured 10 of their previous 19 total wins, and while they still comfortably have the worst record in the league, they might be starting to turn things around a bit.
The start of July started tough with their series against the Astros, but even though they weren’t able to win the series, they didn’t get swept and were competitive to the tune of being outscored just 17-15.
In the finale, things were tied at five runs apiece. But an offensive burst in the bottom of the seventh inning resulted in two runs being scored by Colorado after a pair of singles and a double.
Rockies fans held their breath when Houston's outfielder Jake Meyers hit a triple to lead off the ninth inning, with him scoring one batter later on a ground out by Jose Altuve.
Things got even more nerve wracking when the Astros put together back-to-back singles with two outs that resulted in the tying run being on second. But reliever Seth Halvorsenon forced a pop up to record the final out and get Colorado to their 20th win of the season.
The Rockies came through in the clutch, which is something that hasn't happened often this year.
Colorado now will face the Chicago White Sox over the 4th of July holiday weekend in a battle between teams that own the two worst records in Major League Baseball.
Perhaps the Rockies can take advantage of this matchup and get themselves closer to the next mark of 30 wins.
